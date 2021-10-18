19 responses to Chrissy Teigen asking people to share the best and worst Halloween candy.

Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to going hard for Halloween. In 2020, she sparked some classic Twitter wars when she posted that she "made" her nurse dress up as a plague doctor...It’s Halloween here at the legend household. Made my nurse be a medieval plague doctor (I have a nurse for a bit yes lol) pic.twitter.com/mYaNbtEU0L— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 30, 2020 View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) pic.twitter.com/vqeusa3Muo— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 30, 2020 View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) So, when Chrissy took to Twitter to poll internet strangers on Halloween treats, people were eager to vote for the hits and vent about their neighbor who has handed out toothbrushes since 1996.Regardless of whether you're a chocolate lover or a strictly fruity candy loyalist, there's usually something for everyone in the plastic cauldrons displayed at Halloween parties everywhere. Even when we get too old to go door-to-door in adorable costumes begging for free candy, enjoying a scary movie with a bowl of ghost-shaped chocolates and hot cider never gets old. Still, there are always the rejected candies at the bottom of the bag that continue to creep in every spooky season despite nobody ever eating them. Does anyone like black jelly beans? Shouldn't Pixy Stix be illegal? Best and worst candy to receive on Halloween? And don’t say popcorn balls and other shit you only got one time that one year and do not say “not Halloween, but” just answer the question god I’ve been on here too long— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 17, 2021 Cast your vote with your sweet tooth! Chrissy Teigen's Great Halloween candy debate has begun.1. Twitter2.Best: Snickers Worst: those orange and black wrapped fake peanut butter-tasting things made to pull your fillings out— J Davis (@another_davis) October 17, 2021 3. Twitter4. Twitter5.Everyone saying Smarties are the worst…have you not been assaulted with Necco wafers? pic.twitter.com/ToLCi9FwEM— Amy Pearson (@amyw1219) October 17, 2021 6.best-Butterfingers worst-fucking Dots— chekhov’s beer (@VelvetMacaroni) October 17, 2021 7.Best: Reese’s. Worst: anything that comes in that bag of mixed shitty candy, (smarties, jaw breakers, etc.) you know the one https://t.co/5l7OwphS2R— Hayley (@hrguss34) October 17, 2021 8.Worst shit ever https://t.co/Jb7pIdkYl7 pic.twitter.com/NsfCt9dhgp— MacDaddyTJ™ (@DiGGLK) October 17, 2021 9.Best: snickers, dots, sour straws!!Worst: cinnamon hard candy, jawbreakers, fuckin tootsie rolls https://t.co/sXOXhC4vQY— Kels. ❁ (@KelseyBelsey02) October 17, 2021 10. Twitter11. Twitter12. Twitter13. Twitter14.The absolute worst candy is this shit!!! 🤢🤮 pic.twitter.com/CATbt9lSpP— Jeanette Leo (@nettiebaby102) October 17, 2021 15.We always hated seeing these pic.twitter.com/K3yBHVgY9x— sklapré (@sklapre) October 17, 2021 16.Best: ButterfingerWorst: mounds/almond joys Bc fuck coconuts in candy— amanda (@theeamanduh) October 17, 2021 17.Tootsie Roll— devon sawa (@DevonESawa) October 17, 2021 18.These are the worst pic.twitter.com/FF4ecpGpFj— Cassidy (@cassidyrae1230) October 17, 2021 19.Candy peanuts🤮 pic.twitter.com/kZBSdHjxh0— Good Trouble in Thighland (@roxydavis99) October 17, 2021