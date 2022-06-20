19 teachers share the funniest thing a student ever said to them in class.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Teachers, what's the funniest thing a student has ever said to you?" educators everywhere were ready to share the hilarious and surprising things their students once announced, confided, or raised their hand to share with the class.
One day, we were working with probability and flipping plastic coins. They tend to get lost on the floor. A student found a plastic penny on the floor, held it up in the air and yelled “Hey, I found half your salary!” It hurt, but I couldn’t help but laugh. - AlwaysShamo
When I was working in a preschool one of the children asked me why his mom is grumpy in the morning sometimes. I also thought it was funny when one of the children thought I lived in the classroom at the school. - Majestic-Chair-3401
I used to tutor 3rd graders in New Orleans. One time we were reading a book about reptiles, and how one particular reptile can smell it's food from miles away. I asked the kid if he could smell his food from miles away and he said "I can smell Popeyes all the way from Los Angeles!" - Lizbe013