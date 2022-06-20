19 teachers share the funniest thing a student ever said to them in class.

While being a teacher is a highly rewarding and honorable profession, most days at school aren't beautiful "Dead Poets Society"-style moments with lessons that the students will carry with them for years to come...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Teachers, what's the funniest thing a student has ever said to you?" educators everywhere were ready to share the hilarious and surprising things their students once announced, confided, or raised their hand to share with the class.

1.

One day, we were working with probability and flipping plastic coins. They tend to get lost on the floor. A student found a plastic penny on the floor, held it up in the air and yelled “Hey, I found half your salary!” It hurt, but I couldn’t help but laugh. - AlwaysShamo

2.

When I was working in a preschool one of the children asked me why his mom is grumpy in the morning sometimes. I also thought it was funny when one of the children thought I lived in the classroom at the school. - Majestic-Chair-3401

3.