19 teachers share the funniest answer a student gave that wasn't technically wrong.

So, when a Reddit user asked teachers of the internet, "What's the funniest answer you've gotten from a student that technically wasn't wrong?" people who educate children were eager to share the hilarious responses and loopholes from students that somehow deserved full credit.
The assignment was "Write the following numbers in all letters"
The kid answered :
3: four
15: sixteen
21: twenty-two
And so on. I gave him full points. - yadoya
Me: "The quiz tomorrow will be on..." Student: "Paper!"
Everyone laughed and I rephrased the question. - BroccoliHotdish
Trying to delicately explain to a 3 year old why she should be kind to her mommy. "You shouldn't say those mean things to mommy when she's sick. Who looks after you when you are sick, and makes you feel better?" The doctor - ReaderLEarner