19 teachers share the funniest answer a student gave that wasn't technically wrong.

Whether it's an algebra lesson that goes completely off the rails, a student prank, or an inappropriate TikTok floating around period 3, it's never a dull day on the job when you're a teacher...

So, when a Reddit user asked teachers of the internet, "What's the funniest answer you've gotten from a student that technically wasn't wrong?" people who educate children were eager to share the hilarious responses and loopholes from students that somehow deserved full credit.

1.

The assignment was "Write the following numbers in all letters" The kid answered : 3: four 15: sixteen

21: twenty-two And so on. I gave him full points. - yadoya

2.

Me: "The quiz tomorrow will be on..." Student: "Paper!" Everyone laughed and I rephrased the question. - BroccoliHotdish

3.