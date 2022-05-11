Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
19 travelers reveal the popular tourist destinations that aren't worth the trip.

19 travelers reveal the popular tourist destinations that aren't worth the trip.

Kimberly Dinaro
May 11, 2022 | 3:10 PM
ADVERTISING

Missing the mark when it comes to choosing your family vacation destination can make you the roast target for all holidays for years to come...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What famous place is not worth visiting?" disappointed tourists everywhere were ready to share their grave mistakes. Pro Tip: The Hollywood sign looks the same in person as it does on Google.

Don't be fooled by the shockingly small, famous rock that started it all...

1.

Plymouth rock Massachusetts. Despite all the rage it's still just a rock in a cage - BodybuilderOk3836

2.

Plymouth Rock! I don’t know how famous it really is outside of New England but it’s a rock that marks where the Pilgrims supposedly first landed in Massachusetts. It is quite literally just a medium sized rock with “1620” carved in it but every elementary school teacher around Massachusetts at least hypes it up for the class field trip to see a literal rock that is not big, impressive, or really historically relevant. Driving an hour on a bus to see this was the most anticlimactic thing and I would not particularly recommend. - alisoninwonderbread

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content