19 travelers reveal the popular tourist destinations that aren't worth the trip.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What famous place is not worth visiting?" disappointed tourists everywhere were ready to share their grave mistakes. Pro Tip: The Hollywood sign looks the same in person as it does on Google.

Plymouth Rock! I don’t know how famous it really is outside of New England but it’s a rock that marks where the Pilgrims supposedly first landed in Massachusetts. It is quite literally just a medium sized rock with “1620” carved in it but every elementary school teacher around Massachusetts at least hypes it up for the class field trip to see a literal rock that is not big, impressive, or really historically relevant. Driving an hour on a bus to see this was the most anticlimactic thing and I would not particularly recommend. - alisoninwonderbread