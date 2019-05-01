19 true facts that seem 100% like conspiracy theories. Don't trust dolphins.

Conspiracy theories tend to have a bad reputation. Between flat-Earthers and anti-vaxxers, there's a lot of scary information out there that causes people to passionately believe in ideas that are to be frank, batsh*t crazy. Remember that time some people thought JonBenét Ramsey was Katy Perry? Or all those nightmare humans who come out of the woodwork in the wake of every national tragedy to accuse victims of being "crisis actors?"
While there are definitely some completely fabricated "alt-facts" floating around the internet, there are also some interesting secrets about our world that happen to be (gasp!) true. When a recent Reddit user asked, "What is a true fact that sounds like a conspiracy theory?" the internet was ready to share their party tricks of intriguing facts. Keep in mind, this information is from strangers on Reddit, so keep your skeptic hat on and your fact-checking search engine open. Trust no one, it's wild world out there...
1. "Tylendal."
The reason only the orange variety of carrots is widely available is because the Dutch like the colour orange. They leveraged their powerful trade networks to make it so.
2. "Thy_Gooch."
Johnson & Johnson knew there was Asbestos in baby powder for 40 years.
3. "MagDorito."
The dolphin LSD experiment. NASA put a woman in a room that was flooded up to her hips, & let a dolphin loose in there to live with her in order to attempt to teach the dolphin to speak English & LSD was later used on the dolphin to see if it had some kind of reaction & if it affected its speech lessons.
4. "badamache."
The CIA ran experiments with LSD at McGill University in Montreal.
5. "EquanimousThanos."
The US conducted a fake vaccination drive to find Osama Bin Laden.
6. "apnagy."
The egg industry as a whole embarked on a two year war on a single vegan mayo brand
7. "SackyHack."
GM bought the electric railcar system then destroyed the tracks
8. "jish92."
The CIA has a real deal Heart Attack Gun. It was exposed to the public in the 70’s
9. "corvus-sick."
The Hawaiian royalty was toppled by a fruit company (Dole).
10. "Moxman73."
The Monster Study was a stuttering experiment performed on 22 orphan children in Davenport, Iowa in 1939. It was conducted by Wendell Johnson at the University of Iowa. Graduate student Mary Tudor conducted the experiment under Johnson's supervision. Half of the children received positive speech therapy, praising the fluency of their speech, and the other half, negative speech therapy, belittling the children for speech imperfections. Many of the normal speaking orphan children who received negative therapy in the experiment suffered negative psychological effects, and some retained speech problems for the rest of their lives.
11. "that-penguinlife-."
Both the U.S. and Russia use dolphins and whales to spy on countries.
12. "nukasu."
its entirely possible to receive your tax forms pre-filled by the US government - they already have all your information, and this is the way its done in other western nations.
unfortunately, the owners of TurboTax have paid off enough congressmen to keep it from happening. in fact, they're not content with just .
happy tax day.
13. "Tired_Slytherin."
The Ancient Egyptians had a pregnancy test, that actually worked.
14. "femroot."
Bohemian grove. Some of the world's most rich and powerful men meet up for a retreat in California.
15. "humdinger44."
During prohibition the US government added poisons to industrial alcohols because they were being chemically modified for consumption. This resulted in many deaths that the government justified by saying the dead had been breaking the law.
16. "GBALogan."
There is a little bit of oxygen on the moon
17. "mostlysingle."
Bedbugs can lie dormant for up to 24 months without food. They're out to get us all man. That and crows have facial recognition. They remember you. Sounds totally out there - but it's true.
18. "Thiccpaps420."
Neil Armstrong had to fill out an immigration form when he arrived back to the US from the moon.
19. "tayferg."
Starfish’s mouths are located on the center of their bodies, and in most mermaid movies they use starfish to cover their boobies. Pretty weird man. What’s goin on there ya know..