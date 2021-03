Despite what Gen Z has to say about the wonderful world of TikTok, Twitter still reigns supreme for quippy comedy content (and of course, toxic trolling)...

While most tweets are sent into the endless void of the internet for maybe ten people to scroll by, 2 people to like, and one stranger with 2 followers and no profile picture to comment "this is stupid," the rare but hilarious 280 character thoughts that resonate with tens of thousands of people can be internet gold.

So, if you could use a laugh right now, here are the funniest and most relatable tweets we could find that rightfully did some serious numbers.

1.

2.

3.