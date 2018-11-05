19 Walmart employees share the wildest stories they've seen on the job. Don't huff and drive.

There is one establishment in America that truly sum up the country as a whole. A place where people from all walks of life shop, act out, and reveal both their most creative and ugliest traits. A place that makes you sad but has deals you can't deny, a place full of complexity overshadowed by all of the antics taking place.

This place is none other than Walmart -- a mecca of capitalist malaise, underpaid and mistreated workers, and customers mired in despair and blue flavored Gatorade.

The depressing and story-filled nature of Walmart is SO widely known there's a whole PeopleOfWalmart Tumblr dedicated to documenting all the goings-on. While there are certainly instances of thinly veiled classism and fat-shaming aside, it's undeniable that Walmart is a place full of stories and characters.

In a recent Reddit thread, current and former Walmart employees shared some of the wildest things they witnessed in the store, and these are a true ride.