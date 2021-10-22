19 wealthy people share their most unrelatable ‘rich people problems.’

Feeling sorry for people whose biggest problem is that they have to clean up their private jet before their plane housekeeper comes isn't the most popular outlet for empathy, but sometimes it's important to be reminded that even the richest people out there are still humans with problems...

While the Kardashian family might not have to stand in line at the DMV, scrub their own toilets, or worry about crippling student loan debt, life can often throw a different set of hurdles at wealthy people. We've all heard that "money can't buy happiness," and while that might technically be true, money can buy stability, comfort, opportunity, time, and a beach house on a private island with an infinity pool and a fortress of palm tree hammocks.

Having exorbitant amounts of money that you couldn't possibly spend in your lifetime if you tried might not always be the answer to every single crisis that life throws at you, but it can certainly help. Still, constantly comparing your income with your loved ones and lording their wealth over them whenever they dare to complain about anything from the comfort of their third mansion isn't always fair. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What are rich people problems like?" people who grew up with extreme wealth or run in the same circles as the 1% were ready to reveal some classic privilege-related conflicts.