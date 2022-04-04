19 wedding planners share the clients who made them think the marriage wouldn't last.

So, when a Reddit user asked wedding planners of the internet, "What made you say 'this one's not even going to last a year...?' people who work in the wedding industry were ready to share the red flags they immediately clocked from engaged couples on wildly thin ice.
I have seen brides fight their grooms at the reception, I've seen a bride bash a family member over the head with a bottle of champagne, I've seen small children whip burning tea lights at guests from a floor above, I've seen a guest try to fake a slip & fall to sue the venue. - CarsForSorrow
Event Manager with a caterer. Pregnant maid-of-honor told the bride's sister that she's been with the groom and the baby is his. She was dead sober, which is what made it so odd that it came out like that. Needless to say we got to go home early that night. - youngmanhood