19 wedding planners share the clients who made them think the marriage wouldn't last.

Being a wedding planner can be a stressful whirlwind of floral arrangements, crying brides, entitled mother-in-laws and precariously juggling a long list of money-hungry vendors...

So, when a Reddit user asked wedding planners of the internet, "What made you say 'this one's not even going to last a year...?' people who work in the wedding industry were ready to share the red flags they immediately clocked from engaged couples on wildly thin ice.

1.

I have seen brides fight their grooms at the reception, I've seen a bride bash a family member over the head with a bottle of champagne, I've seen small children whip burning tea lights at guests from a floor above, I've seen a guest try to fake a slip & fall to sue the venue. - CarsForSorrow

2.