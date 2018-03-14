19-year-old 'American Idol' contestant says Katy Perry kissed him without consent.

Over the weekend a nun being sued by Katy Perry fell and died in court. And now, we've just learned the pop star managed to ruin a teen's first kiss on the season premiere episode of American Idol.
While technically, the kiss in question happened back in October when the episode was filmed, the season premier didn't air until Sunday.
It all happened after 19-year-old contestant Benjamin Glaze belted out a rendition of Nick Jonas's song Levels.
Following his performance, judge Luke Bryan made a reference to Perry's song I Kissed A Girl, and asked Glaze if he'd ever kissed a girl himself.
"No, I've never been in a relationship. I can't kiss a girl without being in a relationship," Glaze told the judges.
It was then, that Perry urged Glaze to come over and kiss her on the cheek. When he didn't properly make the "smooshy kissing sound," Perry ordered Glaze to do it again (no, Katy). This time, however, the Teenage Dream singer turned her head last minute and tricked Glaze into a full-on kiss.
While many viewers assumed the moment was a consensual win for Glaze, he later told the New York Times the unexpected moment made him deeply uncomfortable.
"I was a tad bit uncomfortable. I wanted to save it for my first relationship. I wanted it to be special," Glaze said.
He went on to say that he wished she had asked for consent rather than assuming. "Would I have done it if she said, 'Would you kiss me?' No, I would have said no. I know a lot of guys would be like, 'Heck yeah!' But for me, I was raised in a conservative family and I was uncomfortable immediately. I wanted my first kiss to be special," Glaze said.
While the kiss itself was unwanted, Glaze did tell New York Times that he later spoke with friends about the incident, all of whom agreed that the screen moment didn't count as a real first kiss.
"It was lip contact versus a romantic situation with someone you care about. That's what a real first kiss is," Glaze concluded.
Hopefully, Glaze's real first kiss is a positive and consensual situation for all parties involved.