19-year-old 'American Idol' contestant says Katy Perry kissed him without consent.

Over the weekend a nun being sued by Katy Perry fell and died in court. And now, we've just learned the pop star managed to ruin a teen's first kiss on the season premiere episode of American Idol.

Um, Katy, can you please get help and stop hurting people ASAP?!

While technically, the kiss in question happened back in October when the episode was filmed, the season premier didn't air until Sunday.

It all happened after 19-year-old contestant Benjamin Glaze belted out a rendition of Nick Jonas's song Levels.

Following his performance, judge Luke Bryan made a reference to Perry's song I Kissed A Girl, and asked Glaze if he'd ever kissed a girl himself.

"No, I've never been in a relationship. I can't kiss a girl without being in a relationship," Glaze told the judges.

It was then, that Perry urged Glaze to come over and kiss her on the cheek. When he didn't properly make the "smooshy kissing sound," Perry ordered Glaze to do it again (no, Katy). This time, however, the Teenage Dream singer turned her head last minute and tricked Glaze into a full-on kiss.