1950's TV Show featured a conman named Trump who promised to build a wall.

So far 2019 has continuously proved that the internet is full of old clips that will resurface and cause a commotion. The latest clip to make its way to Twitter is from a 1950's television show called Trackdown, which features a salesman who is trying to scare the townspeople into thinking that the world is ending soon, and they need him to build a wall in order to stop it. The character's name? Trump.

The Simpsons predicting Trump's presidency was uncanny enough, and now there's a show that was made before Trump was "famous" that predicted we'd all get screwed over by him and his fear mongering tactics. This show knew to be wary of Trump before Trump was even a thing. Ugh, why didn't we listen?

What the fresh hell. This is REAL. Filmed in 1958- about a conman who grifts a small town of suckers into building a wall. History not subtle enough for you? GUESS THE GRIFTER'S NAME

(And watch until the end) pic.twitter.com/6FA3p6KC00 — Alex Hirsch (@_AlexHirsch) January 9, 2019

CBS News reported that the Trackdown episode aired on May 9,1958. The Trump character visits the town only to claim that he is the only one who can save them from a meteor strike that is certain to kill them all if they don't build a wall. He says his wall is indestructible, and is able to convince most of the townspeople that they need him and his wall, and they should fork over all of their money for it. Sound familiar?