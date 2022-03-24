20 Americans who visited Europe share what shocked them the most.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Americans that visited Europe, what was the biggest shock for you?" people who ventured out of the United States were ready to share their most surprising discoveries.
You can drink a beer anywhere, anytime. I mean I woke up in Berlin and bought a bottle of beer at a small breakfast stand in a park it was like 6am. - CregSantiago
The only thing that really surprised me was how much pedestrians trusted cars to not hit them - MrGoalden
I went to Scotland. Ran across some German tourist who asked us to translate what the scot was saying. We were all three speaking English. They just couldn’t understand each other - ARgirlina
When I ordered a small drink, it was actually small. - HutSutRawlson
The amount of smoking! I have a close friend in Europe, she's talked about the public transportation and the way the cities are laid out to be beneficial to walking and biking. But nothing prepared me for the amount for smoking I saw when I was in Paris, Helsinki, Tampere, and Turku - Bike_Chain_96