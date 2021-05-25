20 awkward text conversations that did not turn out as planned.

All it takes is one surprising text message to completely upend your day.

Whether you're finding out the truth about someone you're sleeping with, getting an overshare from an acquaintance, or humiliating yourself with a dense response, a weird text exchange can set in motion an array of feelings.

While it doesn't feel good to be smack dab in the middle of a stressful or awkward text exchange, it's deeply entertaining to watch it all go down for other people. So if you need a laugh, or to feel less in your head about your own weird texting moments, here are some receipts for your amusement.

1.

2.