20 of the best comebacks to people being judgmental online.

One of the most beautiful parts of the internet is just how deeply people flay each other. While bullying people for no reason is never okay, there's a difference between trolling a stranger and shutting down someone's horrible take with a perfectly worded burn.

If you've ever wanted to experience the internet version of a roast battle best-of compilation, the Clever Comebacks subreddit is the place to be. The subreddit is dedicated to screenshotting and documented the most savage, pointed, and original comebacks posted on the web. So without further adieu, here's a taste of some of the best ones.

1. RIP everyone involved in this burn.

2. The classic "try changing your sexuality" comeback to a homophobic mom.