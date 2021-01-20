20 of the best memes of Lady Gaga singing at inauguration.

People across the country (and the world) are tuned in to the streaming inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The afternoon of ceremonies kicked off with a performance from Lady Gaga, who performed the National Anthem before the crowd.

Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor. I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change—between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 20, 2021

My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly. I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land. Respectfully and kindly, Lady Gaga. ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 20, 2021

Gaga's performance was graceful and impressive given the difficulty of that song, and as photos of her hit the internet, the reactions and memes quickly sprung up.

1.

I live for the pic.twitter.com/10AvmpnNhD — Rose Dommu (@rosedommu) January 20, 2021

2.

Me at my first indoor comedy show in 2022 pic.twitter.com/79sbXWz8g2 — Megan Gailey (@megangailey) January 20, 2021

3.