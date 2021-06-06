20 bisexual people share the struggles they've faced from inside the LGBTQ community.

While many corners of the world are becoming more accepting to different genders and sexualities, being part of the LGBTQIA community still presents unique challenges. Even if you have a great friend circle and live in a safe space, you're still bound to deal with misconceptions and stereotypes, and in some cases, these can come from the very community you're part of.

As with all groups of people, the LGBTQIA community has complicated emotional dynamics and not everyone gets along all the time. There's a specific pressure that comes with being part of a marginalized group, and being forced to "represent" even when you're just existing, and this can cause in-fighting over how differently everyone experiences that outside pressure. Every pocket of the LGBTQIA community faces different hurdles, just as individuals have wildly different stories, and while this can strengthen solidarity, it can also cause splintering.