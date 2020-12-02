There are infinite ways to express love, but one of the most fun love languages is teasing.Teasing is an art form that has existed since the advent of humanity, but our evolving technology and social media outlets have opened up new creative avenues of trolling. Now, there are receipts for the entire world to see.While there is no gender to teasing, the internet seems to be overflowing with husbands and boyfriends who express their love through teasing, pranks, and face-palm inducing puns. So, without further adieu, here are a handful to inspire the troll inside of you.1. This husband's idea of a birth announcement. When my wife had an ultrasound for our first child I took a photo of the print out so she could send to friends and family on what’s app. Instead I sent her this xenomorph image and she sent it to everyone before realising what it was. She was not amused. from funny 2. This incredibly artful trolling.My wife left me home alone with the kids to go out drinking with her friends. A lesser man might whine and complain, but instead I'm just playing Chumbawamba's 1997 hit "Tubthumping" over and over and over. On the jukebox at their bar. Using the TouchTunes app. pic.twitter.com/jqhbOLdddQ— Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) December 17, 2019 3. This public display of affection.I was standing in the line at McDonald's yesterday and just as I got to the counter my boyfriend kissed me and then loudly said 'you are the best sister ever' and walked away and the girl in McDonald's looked at me in disgust and I've never wanted to die so much in my life— Joanne Gannon (@joanne_gannon) March 5, 2019 4. Parenting is a beautiful journey. My wife is pregnant, and we did a “maternity shoot”, this is my favorite pic. from pics 5. This very specific celebration. My buddy’s girlfriend farted in front of him for the first time. He got a cake for the occasion. from funny 6. This original patio design.Wife: So how is the new patio coming along?Me: ok so promise you won't get mad pic.twitter.com/156lsg7JL0— OrthoBurg (@BurgerVonStadt) August 26, 2020 7. This call-back. There are some advantages to being married for 15+ years. Like you can scare your wife with the cardboard figure you found buried in the garage that she bought you five years ago. from funny 8. This cruel pun. Asked my husband for a Kleenex. He walked over, made a big deal about wiping off this magnet then gave it to me. It's a clean x. from funny 9. This fashion show.I told my boyfriend to show me pictures of my outfits that I ordered and I for sure was not expecting this... pic.twitter.com/98gKpOKzvc— Gigi🍒 (@_asapgigi) July 31, 2019 10. This safety measure.When my wife falls asleep in a public place, I shake her a little and yell, "DON'T YOU DIE ON ME!" People always clap when she wakes up.— Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) August 18, 2015 11. This shower surprise. Decided to surprise my girlfriend with a new shower curtain while she’s gone for the day. Hope I’m still home and not at work when she discovers it. from funny 12. This deeply threatening warning. I found this from my husband in the bathroom lol... from funny 13. This haunted baby monitor. I put a zombie face in front of our baby monitor. My wife was not happy when she checked on our baby in the middle of the night. from funny 14. This detailed work of installation art. My gf was not nearly as amused as I was from funny 15. This deep connection with the cat. My boyfriend is taking care of my cat for me. I asked how it was going and he sent me this. from funny 16. This dad who isn't taking chances with COVID. My mom started coughing and my dad isn't playing from funny 17. This boyfriend who doesn't lie about who he is. I asked my boyfriend to join my Zoom meeting to critique my assignment presentation. from funny 18. This intimate figure drawing. My husband said "stay still, I'm gonna try to draw you" then he showed me this. I laughed so hard I almost threw up. Look at the FEET from funny 19. This request for battling COVID.My boyfriend was diagnosed with COVID 19 yesterday, I asked if he needed anything and he deadass asked for a booty pic to motivate him for survival 💀— Paola (@apexpaola) June 27, 2020 20. This gorgeous editing job. My wife doesn’t want our newborn son’s face posted on social media, so she asked me to censor over it. Needless to say, I won’t be asked to do that again. from funny