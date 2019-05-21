20 chefs dish on the 'red flags' people should look out for when dining out.

There are few activities more satisfying than treating yourself to a dinner at a restaurant after a week of hard work. When all goes well, a meal out on the town introduces you to new flavors that light up your taste buds and keep you coming back for more.
Conversely, when a restaurant is bad, you'll end up spilling your guts into the toilet for hours, and even if it doesn't make you sick, you'll still feel like you wasted time and money.
In a recent Reddit thread, chefs (and other restaurant workers) shared the red flags that indicate a restaurant is bad. The rest of us would be wise to take notes, for both our pocketbooks and our stomach lining.
1. InuMiroLover knows you get what you pay for.
"A $4 steak is not a good steak."
2. MurielsChild suggests you look at the floor.
"Dirty stained carpets"
3. A_pencil_artist says if the waitstaff doesn't want to take your food back, there's good reason.
"If employees try to argue with you about food quality in order to dissuade you from sending something under cooked back, just leave. It means they have a cook who can't take criticism and your chances at getting a sneezer are greatly increased."
4. robotran knows the morale of the staff reflects on the overall quality.
"Pastry chef here. As much as people say avoid specials, I can't speak for everyone but at least in desserts/breakfast pastries, if you see something new its worth trying. Chances are it's something the chef has been working on for weeks on their own time, there's a lot of love and effort put into it.
Also, the standby if the menu is a book, it's probably not great."
"The biggest thing to keep an eye on though imo is the staff. If there's pissed off people, get out as fast as you can obviously. If everyone is kinda apathetic and not talking to each other much, get out. That's also a shitty environment, everyone is probably really passive aggressive, and that's going to show. If people seem genuinely good with being there even if it's busy or if there's playful ragging going on, that's where you want to be. The better the staff gets along, the better everthing in the place runs."
5. fancyfrenchtoilet says the smaller the menu, the better the quality.
"If a restaurant has a one-page menu that's usually a pretty good sign, it means their line cooks have become specialists and can usually nail all the dishes listed."
"Conversely, if a restaurant has a giant, multi-page menu that's a gigantic red flag. The longer the menu the better the odds that you're paying to eat a boiled bag frozen meal."
6. VelvitHippo says if an ingredient is only in one dish, it's probably not fresh.
"I manage a kitchen at a bar and I'm making a new menu for the summer and this is the biggest concern and a great answer to ops question. If you see something on the menu that has an ingredient that is only in that menu item, it's probably not fresh. I've been making sure that every ingredient we buy is in at least 3 menu items. This not only ensures fresh ingredients but cuts down on waste a lot."
7. heroesforsale knows the questions to ask about seafood.
"Ask where your oysters come from. If they don’t know, you don’t want them.
Works for most seafood."
8. lunarjam knows the more waitstaff knows, the better the food quality.
"Absolutely. Works for a lot of things as well. If youre eating in a place that serves meat as its speciality (such as an upscale steak house) the same can be applied to their meat. I worked as a server in a place where we were all briefed every night in absolute detail. We had to know where the meat and fish on the menu was from, for the meat who the farmer was and how many days it was dry aged, what the particular breed of cow or pig or lamb it was. Etc etc. We could even get more info from the chefs if needed as we butchered on site and we also had direct contact with the farmers. We (FOH) also had butchery classes so we knew exactly what we were talking about with guests."
"So TLDR is that the more the server knows about the ingredients in the food it shows kind of like a badge of pride for the kitchen in a way. They take pride in what they do and they're taking every step to make sure this is communicated. It's a very very good sign."
9. adeliva says if the menu pictures look like they're from Google, it's time to get out.
"I designed a menu for a restaurant and left spaces for the pictures. They said they wouldn't send any and told me to take pictures from Google. I have never eaten there. I would like to add I had no idea what some of these dishes were. My favorite was "house special", but they didn't know what that would be. I was told to "add something nice".
10. homeboi808 suggests looking up the health inspector tips.
"Pro tip: Look up the health inspector reports for your county.
For Florida: https://data.tallahassee.com/restaurant-inspections.
EDIT: State/County website list for the US.
EDIT #2: Current link for Michigan, curtesy of /u/nesper."
11. eyebrowshampoo also has trauma from restaurant carpet.
"Not a chef but worked in food a lot.
Carpet. Yeah it's quieter and doesn't get slick, but it is one of the most disgusting things I've ever seen. I saw them pull it up when they remodeled (and put in more carpet). Vacuuming only goes so far in a restaurant and I know they never, ever shampood it."
12. According to MuSE555, there is a lot of information to glean from salt and pepper shakers.
"Also check the salt/pepper shakers! If they're dirty, then that's a good sign that those cleaning also aren't paying attention to detail elsewhere."
13. AAiBee said if it's empty in a busy neighborhood, take the hint.
"If the area is busy but the restaurant is empty, that’s usually a bad sign"
14. utahjuzz knows that most large menus are completely frozen.
"If a restaurant has a HUGE menu.... Its all frozen."
15. Guzzles just survived the red flags.
"Not a chef, but I just took a chance on a restaurant today and the chefs were sitting, legs up, right next to the front door as I walked in. No one but staff and me there.
So, according to how my stomach feels, probably that."
16. ruizpancho knows why family restaurants are better.
"Cook for a small Mexican restaurant here. I always look for how the staff interact with each other. If they all seem to enjoy being there, and coordinate well, more often than not it's because everything is running smoothly and they have a good system, which usually means they know what they're doing and you can expect good food. That's how it always is for the smaller, family run restaurants I frequent anyway, which I believe always have the best food."
17. AllyMarie93 advises others to stay away from ice.
"I have a family member who’s worked in multiple different restaurants, and they always advise me never to get drinks with ice because too many places don’t keep their ice machines cleaned because it’s so often overlooked compared to other kitchen equipment."
18. newgrl knows it's not good if there's not a wait on the weekends.
"Not a chef... front of the house. When my boss (the owner) used to host and people would complain to her about the hour wait on Saturday night at 7pm and then threaten to leave, she would tell them, "If the restaurant you choose does not have a wait on a Saturday night, you may not want to eat there." And then turn her biggest shit-eating grin on them :)
"Can I add you to the list?"
19. marahsnai knows good food is worth the wait.
"If you order a meal that should take a long time to cook and it comes out very quickly. It’s been pre-cooked."
20. According to pantsdowntomyknees, if the chef gives you samples that's a good sign.
"We have a sushi place me where the chef gives you free samples of future dishes. This usually means they take pride in their work and want to see peoples reactions before committing it to the menu."