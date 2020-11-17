Safety protocol exists for a reason. Far too many people have lost their lives in preventable accidents because they didn't have the right protection. While OSHA regulations have evolved a lot in the past few decades, there are still people who ignore common sense safety measures - both in the workplace and at home.Naturally, since the internet is nothing if not a teeming pool full of receipts, there are plenty of examples of people forgoing the safety rules.The subreddit OSHA is chock full of terrifying pictures, here are a handful of highlights.1. Truly nothing to fear here but fear itself (and imminent death). Log Lift (Oregon, 1973) from OSHA 2. You heard it here first, no emergencies, please! I'll do my best from OSHA 3. This emergency exit straight out of a Wile E Coyote cartoon. Emergency "exit" in a friend's office building. First time they opened it was DURING A FIRE ALARM from OSHA 4. Truly terrifying teamwork. One of my guys sent me this today....... from OSHA 5. This fire exit that only works for cats and Spiderman. The fire exit on this college building. from OSHA 6. Nothing quite like a Jenga of ladders. When I was doing construction I was apparently featured in a "safety fails" site on Pinterest. from OSHA 7. Absolutely nothing to see here. Absolutely no PPE in sight.. from OSHA 8. In the 1930s we had ladders that went on for days. Construction of the dirigible USS Macon, 1934. Look at those ladders. from OSHA 9. We all have work days like this. A great way to show that you’re absolutely loving your job... from OSHA 10. This image is an I Spy full of danger. I don’t see a problem here... from OSHA 11. The real question here is how did he wrangle himself up there in the first place? A little more to the right. from OSHA 12. It hurts to look at. *Faint wheelchair noises in the background* from OSHA 13. TFW the irony is rich. Screw it - that's close enough. from OSHA 14. This is so dangerous it's mesmerizing to behold. Fixing pipes, Egyptian edition from OSHA 15. Don't lean too far in any direction. Woodstock 1969 sound crew members being craned up to their stations from OSHA 16. What could go wrong? Heater at my job site. from OSHA 17. All this needs is a house fire to add to the stakes. "I've done it a million times. This is totally safe." - My coworker from OSHA 18. Truly, who even knows. “Move along, nothing to see here” from OSHA 19. How does this happen in the first place? When tow trucks are too expensive and a new paint and other minor repairs aren't from OSHA 20. A truly original nap spot. Yikes from OSHA