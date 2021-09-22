20 of the cringiest posts and texts from self-proclaimed ‘nice guys.'

It doesn't take many hours online before you discover that the men who love telling women how nice they are have a bad track record. In general, it's a red flag if someone needs to constantly declare what a good person they are. People who are genuinely kind and thoughtful don't need to convince everyone else since it shows.

When it comes to dating situations, men who call themselves "nice guys" often eventually show themselves to be entitled, self-pitying, and in many cases straight-up misogynistic. The Nice Guys subreddit is full of screenshots of posts from nice guys, and exchanges between women and self-proclaimed "nice guys," and these receipts certainly show a sinister trend.

1.