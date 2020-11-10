Delivery people see it all: customers in their underwear, shocking home decor, yards full of secrets, and far more scenarios than can be named in a single sentence.While most deliveries aren't anything to write home about, when you add them up, there are always a few truly bizarre delivery exchanges that hammer in just how weird humans are.In a popular Reddit thread, delivery drivers shared the weirdest thing they've experienced while delivering a package.Please, for the love of god, tip your delivery drivers.1. From OP: Me and a friend of mine were drivers at a pizza shop. My friend took a delivery to a house in a rough area where he was confronted by three Aboriginal Blokes. They tried to hassle the pizzas off him but proceeded to push through them and went up to the house, the customer answered the door and while he was buying the pizzas asked " Are these people bothering you?" and proceeded to walk out to the group and punched one in the head knocking him out cold while the other two ran away. He then casually walked back, apologized and gave a decent tip. 2. From hitchcocklikedblonds: I never worked as a delivery driver, but I was a shift manager at a sub shop that delivered until 3am in college. We used to get calls from the local strip clubs all the time to deliver food to the bouncers/strippers. We quickly figured out that the strippers would either not tip (or poorly tip) a male driver, but they would crazy tip a female driver. So we made sure we sent our one female driver on those runs. She would always split the tip with the driver who had been on deck when the order came up (often it was like $20, so they each got $10). 3. From dererlkonig: I delivered pizzas in my home town. I live in Westchester, NY and there are some celebrity residents. Anyway, one day I delivered to a very nice house but nothing that made me think twice. I rang the doorbell, and who opens the door but Kevin Spacey. He asks me how much and I tell him $39.37 (I will remember the price to this day). He then pulls out two $20 bills from his wallet, looks at them awkwardly, and yells back into the house "honey, do you have any singles?" a response from somewhere "no" Kevin Spacey gave me a 63 cent tip. 4. From TMIguy: As a driver for Dominos years ago, a customer asked if I would throw this bag of fish guts in the dumpster on my way out. I looked at him like seriously? and said I'd do it for three bucks. He balked at my offer and then I reminded him that I'm the pizza delivery guy, not the garbage man. He gave me the three bucks and the bag. I disposed of the bag as requested and was three dollars closer to being super rich. 5. From modivate: Cable guy here. Not really pizza or package delivery, but I still visit people's homes. Four or five years back I had a call to hook up internet for someone. It was a townhouse in an average part of town so I didn't think much of it. Been in these places before and they aren't all that bad. Anyways, I knocked on the guy's door and when he opened it the smell of cat litter hit me like a punch in the face. In a situation like this, you suck up your pride and grin and bear it. Time is money, so you psych yourself up to just get it done and GTFO. So I walk into this guy's house and in the front closet there's two huge Rubbermaid bins overflowing with cat shit and litter. It was all over the floor and it crunched under my shoes when I walked. The smell was burning my eyes. We walked further into his home and not only was there cat litter tracked all over the carpet, but there were piles of old laundry, fast food bags, and random garbage all over the place. Classy. To top it off, the guy lived alone with his mom who was stuck in a wheelchair because she had no legs. How she was able to wheel herself around the house was a mystery to me. So the guy decides he wants his internet hooked up beside his TV. He points to the corner of the room he wants it in and proceeds to shove a pile of garbage off of his couch and onto the floor. "You can leave it here." I quickly threw a splitter on the cable line and hooked up the modem with the line loosely running over mounds of garbage. Not enough signal...it wouldn't connect and the TV was fuzzy. F*ck. "I need to check your connections in the basement" "Um...its kind of a mess down there..." What in the F*CK is that supposed to mean? Kind of a mess? What the f*ck do you call this sh*t upstairs? So we proceed to the stairs. The way down was a minefield of dirty laundry and garbage. You had to be careful where you stepped or else you'd lose your footing and fall into the abyss. At the bottom of the stairs there was a small landing and a door. They guy paused for a couple of seconds before he took a deep breath and opened it... Hmmm...what's that? Carpet seems kind of...lumpy... Well this isn't that -- OH MY F*CKING GOD!!! It took a few seconds for my brain to register what I was looking at. You don't expect to run into something of this magnitude so you can't really comprehend it at first sight. Basically, this guy had an unfinished basement (cement floors and walls) that was COVERED wall-to-wall, corner-to-corner with roughly six inches of cat shit. No litter, just sh*t. The only place you didn't see it was the path that was shovelled(?) through it to get from the door to the washer and dryer I don't think they've ever used before. I instantly turned around, ran out of his house, and proceeded to puke all over his lawn. He stood in the doorway watching me with a dumb look on his face and not saying anything. After I was done fertilizing his lawn, I shoved past him back into the house, didn't say a word, grabbed my tools and the modem as fast as possible and got the f*ck out out of there. I called the office and got them blacklisted so nobody would have to deal with that ever again. I also called social services so that his mom could get some much-needed help and be taken out of that shithole. TL;DR: Delivery jobs stop at the door. Try going into someone's house. I hate my life. 6. From darklion37: It was my first delivery ever. It was to this nice little grey thing that had a big yard surrounded by a fence. I walk up to the gate and see this old grandma type sitting on a bench swing. I ask if she ordered any pizzas. Her head snapped to my direction like a f*cking zombie and she angrily flipped through the magazine. From where I was standing I could see that all the faces in the magazine had been scribbled out with black marker. I was terrified, but I had pizzas and a fresh delivery job. So I opened the gate, trying to be quite so the woman wouldn't notice me again. I made it to the front door and knocked. This guy answered and went back inside to get the money. When he got out of the doorway the only thing I really noticed was that there where probably 9 people sitting in a circle, and the one right in front of me was a black fellow in a wheelchair masturbating. I freaked out for a second untill I realized it was a "special" house. The guy comes back and notices that I was exposed and gave me a decent tip, but the damage had been done. 7. From sagrr: I used to deliver Thai food for a while. On a rainy friday night, I proceeded to make a delivery into a shitty "Apartment house" (3 floors and like 4 or 5 apartments). I heard loud music coming from the apartment I was supposed to deliver to. I knock. No answer. Wait. I knock harder. A really, really hot girl answers the door wearing a bra and jeans. "Oh hi, how would you like your tip?" I just stand there dumbfounded. Before I have a chance to say anything a huge black guy comes walking behind her and takes the food. He proceeds to say, "Know what nigga? I'm fittin for my chicken pad thai right about herr". He hands me a stack of $1 bills and says "Theres a $4 tip in there. Don't do drugs". All the while the girl is standing there with a goofy smile on her face. He shuts the door and locks what sounded like 4 or 5 locks. 8. From golfjunkie: I delivered pizza for a few months when I was in college. It was a trashy little town about 15 minutes from my university. I got a delivery one day to this old house that had been turned into apartments. I go to knock on the door and it is covered in weird signs (biohazard, no trespassing, caution, etc...). The guy answers the door and he is about 50 years old with long, messy, grey hair, wearing only a lab coat and the only light on in the apartment is a strobe light. Guy: "Who are you?" Me: "I'm here to deliver your food" Guy: "Why should I believe that?" Me: (confused) "Um, I'm holding it right here?" Guy: "Fine, take your money. You should get out of here though, this place will be crawling with feds any minute." I got the f*ck out of there. 9. From krazy9000: I gotta get this off my chest, because it was one of the most horrifying deliveries I've ever made. I'm delivering for Domino's, and I get a delivery to this trailer park. It's mostly old lower class people living in this place, so it's nothing to really worry about. I knock on the door and an older gentleman answers, I tell him how much it is and he asks me to come in and set it on the table for him, so I do. But, as I go to set it down I notice there are tiny bugs crawling EVERYWHERE in the f*cking house (trailer). Before I set the pizza down the dude just goes over to the table and brushes some bugs out of the way so I can put the pizza down. It was like nothing was wrong. I look at the ceiling and walls and there are bugs all over that mother f*cker. It blew my f*cking mind. 10. From Litdown: A bunch of years ago I was working at a custom wood window manufacturer. I was responsible for loading, delivering, clearing payment with the company, unloading per company standards, and truck maintenance. So I get to this one house and the first thing I notice is sh*t all in front of the front door. Random construction sh*t, all in a messy pile like it just got tossed out. Then I start seeing tools and things fly out of the door. I figure there's a contractor firing a worker on the job, but I didn't really give it any thought because I'm on the clock. As soon as I fill out the log book and open the door, I realize what's happening. The woman who owns the house is absolutely flipping sh*t at the contractor. Instantly awkward. I won't go into details, but I heard the entire story before I got the first window to the door. I act as professional as I can, walk around the tools and right into the front door while knocking like a fucking boss. Instantly the woman acknowledges my presence by screaming "GREAT, NOW THE F*CKING WINDOWS ARE HERE. F*CKING GREAT." I'm going to give a slight forewarning, from here out, for me personally, the level of awkwardness rises exponentially every time I walk another window into the house. I kept to myself, but this b**ch was on a rampage. About 45 minutes goes by (large house), and I'm moving the last window into the main room. Every window is protected from walls and other windows by cardboard packing corners. They are about 8 deep and they are placed immaculately and i am proud. As I'm walking out the door to grab the credit machine I hear stomping down the stairs. I look over and this chick is looking me dead in the eye and has a broom handle in her hands as shes coming down the flight. Instantly I feel threatened and my mind goes through a pretty simple situation check and i realize she can't seriously injure me. As she walks towards me her eyes shift to the windows, and she changes paths towards them. I move out of the path. She does a running javelin throw and (amazingly, the glass are all sealed units) puts this broom handle through like 4 windows in a row. I'm already across the room in utter shock witnessing one of the greatest flipouts of my entire life. She then grabs the broom handle and continues to fuck up every window she can get to, which at the end of the flipout had a tally of 17 sealed units, with frame damage to about 1/4 of that. With those windows that was about $6-8k damage given that they were not painted, and were high quality finished wood. I immediately left and called the company, who told me to call the police immediately, and that the owner was on the way with a lawyer on the phone. I left after the owner/salesman showed up, and continued on with my day, fully satisfied with a pretty epic story to tell. 11. From _Datsik_: I work at Domino's and had a delivery to a house that was in one of the rich neighborhoods. I pull up to the house, drive down a long-ass driveway, and when I finally get to the door, I see an envelope taped to it. There is nothing written on it except "Domino's" on one side, and "leave on doorstep" on the other. Inside is enough money to cover the pizza and a $10 tip. I look around kind of awkwardly, before setting the pizzas on the doormat, and putting the money in my pocket. While I'm walking back to my car, I turn back around to look at the house, and lo and behold, the pizzas are no longer on the doormat. I didn't hear a door, and it hadn't been but 4 or 5 seconds since I had turned around. I also notice as I was getting back in my car, that there were cameras all around the perimeter of the house on the walls, painted the same color as the house to blend in. I drove away and not a single f*ck was given. TL;DR I delivered to James Bond/The President/Witness Protection Service residents/aliens. 12. From flargenhargen: I had to deliver and set up a fish tank for a rich dude when I was in school. It was winter, and the house (giant) was down a hill. I slid the delivery truck down the hill and smashed it into his garage. I was sh**ting bricks. He was like "don't worry about it" as I was looking at his smashed garage. Nice. 13. From waskonator: Story from a pizza delivery just the other night: Guy opens the door, and the first thing I notice is the stripper pole in the middle of his living room. There is a woman behind him, hard to see much of her face as it appeared the "mood lighting" was set. Then I notice him, a middle aged man with his perfect eyebrows and make up on, standing in his blue robe, like Hugh Hefner, with a boner pushing out his boxers. While ignorant or oblivious to his anatomy, he was rather pleasant. Though, a bit too dazed and smiley. He may have been high. This is suburbia, Illinois, and it's like 8pm on a Tuesday. I don't get customers like this. I'm likely to get a gun waved in my face three times before I see some sh*t like this again. 14. From Jethrixify: I delivered to an Indian guy who answered in silk boxers and baby oil. He tried his hardest to make his gay porno fantasy true. I'm not gay. It was awkward. I also delivered to a super beautiful woman who was wearing almost see through underwear in front of her family. Her husband was watching the game. He did not give one single f*ck, I found it hilarious. Finally I delivered to a sixteen year old stoner who managed to hot box his whole house. He did not realize he had gotten his four year old little brother higher than anyone I've ever seen in my life. The little boy screamed 'pizzzaaaaaaaaa' for a minute straight while he tried to run to the front door. He was so uncoordinated he ran into three different things on his way to the door. 15. From w00t_b00ts: Reposted from a couple years ago: When I was 19 I got a job at a local pizza parlor as a delivery driver. One night I got a delivery to some really shady apartments just out of my delivery area, but I took it anyway. After driving around the complex for about 10 minutes (apartment complexes are a delivery driver's worst nightmare) I finally came upon the correct door and proceeded to knock. At first there was nothing, but after knocking once again I heard a low groan and some stumbling footsteps followed by a loud crash. After waiting for about a minute, the footsteps eventually got closer and the door opened. Standing in the doorway was a lady around 40-45 years old with her face, hands, and tee shirt covered in dried blood. It looked like her nose had been bleeding uncontrollably for a while earlier. She was holding on to the door frame but still swaying uncontrollably as she struggled to stay upright. She stood there seemingly completely oblivious to my existence. "Uh... I'm... the pizza guy?" I stammered. She looked down at the pizza and made a grunt of understanding and pulled out her purse. While she was fumbling for cash I peered into her apartment behind her. There was a washcloth soaked in blood by the sink as well as what looked like a small pile of cocaine on the table. What really unnerved me though were the children's toys all over the floor. My heart stopped soon after when I heard a baby cry come from one of the bedrooms. She paid me and I left. I called the cops the second I got back to my car. 16. From effieokay: I had a friend who got robbed by a guy dressed as Darth Vader...TWICE. No idea if it was the same person or not. Never deliver pizza in Florida, y'all. 17. From ineverreadit: My personal favorite was when I delivered a $13 order to an average size house, handed the guy his pizza and he gave me a $50 bill. As I went to grab change the guy said keep it. I'm a believer of karma and never try to wrong anyone who tips me. I glanced at the bill again to make sure it was a $50 and not a $20 and indeed it was a $50. A $7 tip is amazing so you can imagine how a $37 tip would feel like. I told the man that he gave me $50 and not $20 he responded with "I know" and then shut the door. On the other side of the spectrum, I was called into work for the sole purpose of delivering one oder of 83 XL american legend pizzas. it was about $1500 worth of pizza that we dropped to $850. It took 3 whole car loads to deliver the pizza (which was outside of our delivery area) and I helped the people set it up for a huge event. Now as a driver, we usually expect a 10-20% tip no matter the size. Hence I had assumed I'd make at least $75, no less than $50, but I was hoping for over $100. When I handed the lady the reciept for her to sign and put a tip on, she asked if tip was included and I said "unfortunately not" so she huddled around with a few of her co workers for 5 minutes while I stood in the distance politely waiting with my hands behind my back. She came back to me and handed me the receipt which had a $15 tip on it. She asked if it was enough and I followed store policy and said "absolutely" moral of the two stories is I've learned to receive anywhere from a 300% tip to a 0% tip but in the end, it all works out. 18. From plankmeharder: I was delivering a pizza to a party in a upper-class area (think Benz's in driveways wealthy, not yacht wealth). When I initially took the order over the phone, the lady asked how much she'd have to tip me to strip. I assumed she was joking, so I called her bluff. I said for $100 I'd get down to my boxers. She told me to come straight to the pool in the back when I get there, and she'd have my money waiting. Easy money, yeah? A little dignity loss, but hey - a uni student delivering pizzas has little use for whatever dignity may be left. So I pull up, and walk to the gate, pizzas in hand. I go straight round to the pool, place the pizza's down and reach down to pull my shirt up to the twenty-odd forty year-old women who were clearly expecting a show. Then I get tapped on the back. I turn around, and it's my best mate's ex (a recent - nasty break up), and her mum, holding the money excitedly. I grab the cash, put my head down, and make a bee-line for my car, with a chorus of disappointed middle aged women booing at me, and my mate's ex laughing like the wicked witch of the west. (Or is it east? Haven't watched the Wizard of Oz in some time.) The only thing more humiliating than stripping for those women, was not stripping for them. 19. From xxtzhar: I delivered pizzas this past summer for a national pizza company (one that is now hated by r/trees...). On my first closing shift, I had a $115 order I had to deliver at 1 in the morning. They were paying with cash and lived in the bad part of the town next to mine. So I was either about to get pranked or get robbed. Either way I wasn't too excited. I got to the house and these four big Mexican guys were outside. I grabbed some of the pizzas and they led me inside. They were having a rager...people were dancing all over the place, lights were going crazy. Stuff like that. They tipped me $15 and gave me two Bud Lights for after work (I'm 19). 20. From EdNarrins: While myself and my girlfriend (now fiancee) were living together at our old house, we made a habit of giving odd tips to our local delivery guys. It all started with her making a giant cookie pie. We were waiting for pizza whilst she prepped the dessert, and it turned out that we had way more cookie than we had bargained for. So, because we didn't have any spare cash on us at the time, we just gave the delivery kid a bunch of cookies and our thanks. That was before it got out of hand. We started to make a game of it. A ritual, if you will. Soon, all old crap that we no longer wanted was up for grabs as a tip bonus: old DVDs, Yu-Gi-Oh! cards, various trinkets and doodads that we had laying around, we gave them all to various delivery guys. Note that after the cookie incident, these were all bonus tips on top of the usual cash that we threw their way. We realize that nobody who's carting around people's food is doing so because they're looking for Pokemon figurines. On one occasion, however, we were feeling rather generous. We had just inducted a new laptop computer into the family, and as such my girlfriend's old and only slightly-outdated PC was no longer wanted and had to be disposed of. It was a fine enough Toshiba, but she'd been looking to upgrade and when the hard drive mysteriously failed, it was a good enough excuse to just replace the thing all together. So we ordered pizza from the local establishment (as we tended to on a near-weekly basis at that time) and we presented our delivery guy with the option of either: Their usual tip of ten dollars or THE MYSTERY BOX Of course they were allured by the magical draw of the Mystery Box. They took it back to their car and we never got to see him open it, but within was the laptop (sans hard drive) and about fifty dollars to replace it, along with a few DVDs, CDs and other random things that we had about. It was a really fun experience for us, and I do hope that he viewed it the same way and not like we were just giving him an errand as a tip. TL;DR: I gave a delivery guy a laptop.