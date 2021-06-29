20 desert dwellers share the scariest thing they've seen in the sands.

People who live in the desert already live in a climate that many of us view as strange and scary.

While the lack of grassy foliage might feel barren to some of us, it's a normal way of life for many, and the beauty of desert life is vast and varied.

That said, even people who live there year-round can have scary run-ins with the desert climate and the animals that also live there.

In a popular Reddit thread, people who dwell in deserts shared the strangest and scariest thing they've seen out in the sands, and it's a wild ride.

Turned on a black light at night while camping. Scorpions. Scorpions everywhere.