20 desert dwellers share the scariest thing they've seen in the sands.

People who live in the desert already live in a climate that many of us view as strange and scary.
While the lack of grassy foliage might feel barren to some of us, it's a normal way of life for many, and the beauty of desert life is vast and varied.
That said, even people who live there year-round can have scary run-ins with the desert climate and the animals that also live there.
In a popular Reddit thread, people who dwell in deserts shared the strangest and scariest thing they've seen out in the sands, and it's a wild ride.
Turned on a black light at night while camping. Scorpions. Scorpions everywhere.
Mom, grandpa, and toddler me were driving through rural West Texas at dusk. Mom noticed the road looked like it was moving and something was crunching under the tires. She asked what it was. He told her she didn’t want to know. She insisted. Turned on the brights to reveal it was a tarantula migration.