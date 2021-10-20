20 divorced people share what they think could have saved their marriage.

Some relationships aren't meant to be forever. Regardless of how much you care about someone, how real the love is, or how hard you work, there are times when a romantic relationship has simply run its course and the healthiest move for both people involved is to cut ties and move forward.

However, there are also times when a relationship could have been saved if circumstances were a smidge different, if one (or more) partners had put a little more effort in, or if there were just a few more accessible relationship tools.

Whether you're on the other side of a divorce, you're happily coupled, or you're not looking for anything serious, it can be illuminating to hear the wisdom and 20/20 hindsight of people who ended their marriage and can see it all clearly now.

In a popular Reddit thread, divorced people share what they think could have saved their marriage.