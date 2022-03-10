20 doctors and nurses share their craziest 'how are you not dead' moment with a patient.

So, when a Reddit user asked doctors and nurses of the internet, “what was the most ‘how the f*ck are you not dead’ patient you dealt with?” people who work in the medical field were ready to share the most confusing near-death cases they’ve ever witnessed with a patient.
We were the closest hospital so they brought a civilian in (former AF medic). His safety gear failed and this guy fell 128' from a communications tower. It had rained the night before and he fell into a marshy puddle of high grass, flat on his back; concussion and whiplash. No broken bones but the bruises that covered his body from head to heel were something to behold. He spent a week in the hospital before he could move comfortably. - prpslydistracted