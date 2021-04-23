20 employers share stories of new hires tanking their job in the first few days.

Every job has its off days, but there are some jobs that simply aren't a fit at all. Even the most hard-pressed employer has their limits, and some behaviors are immediate red flags in the workplace.

When a new employee is already treating their first shift like a job they've been waiting to quit for years, then it's usually not going to last long.

In a popular Reddit thread, employers shared stories of new hires doing things that served as major red flags, or immediate grounds for firing.

1. From profan1028:

I worked at a liquor store a few years ago. This one guy was put on the closing shift with me on his second day of work. He talked on the phone to his girlfriend almost the entire shift, leaving me to do most everything. The manager was reviewing security footage for a different reason the next day and saw everything. He was fired.

2. From WeddingElly: