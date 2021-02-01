20 fast food workers share their funniest stories about confused customers.

Working in customer service involves a myriad of truly bizarre interactions, especially when you work in the world of fast food. The widespread myth that the "customer is always right" can lead to a widespread attitude of entitlement from customers who often have no idea what they're talking about.
While it can be deeply frustrating to deal with customers who take out their confusion or disorientation on you, it can also be deeply funny to look back on all the awkward and bewildered people frequenting fast food spots.
In a popular Reddit thread, fast food workers shared their funniest and most awkward moments with confused customers.
This is really weird that this became a meme, because I swear this is true. In about 95 I was driving from New England to Florida for a college spring break trip. Somewhere in South Carolina we stopped at a Wendy's. Near the hallway to the bathrooms they had a big map of South Carolina and I said to a person "can you tell me where we are?" I was pretty clearly indicating the map. The lady said ..."Honey, you in the Wendy's!"
I was like...thanks ok. So no big Macs.