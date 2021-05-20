20 firefighters share the dumbest and most bizarre ways people have caused fires.

Firefighters are the true MVPs, spending their lives saving lives and homes and generally making the world a safer place. While the job requires extensive physical training, it also requires a lot of emotional strength to stay calm in deeply stressful situations, and provide comfort for families who are on the verge of losing everything.

That said, while the job itself is serious by nature, there can still be some absurd, bizarre, and downright funny stories - particularly when it comes to the ways people set fires.

In a popular Reddit thread, firefighters shared the most bizarre cause of a fire they've ever seen.

1. From OhNoTheGround:

Back In 2011, there was a fire in Croatia and I was sent out to stop it with a team. The cause of the fire was a cat...the cat turned on a stove. Don't ask me how.