Rich and famous people are just like us, except when their privilege completely shields them from the social mores many of us live by. Living in a bubble of wealth won't protect you from the basic tragedies of the human condition, but it will enable you to deal with those struggles in far more extravagant, eccentric, and sometimes toxic ways.Few know this better than those who have worked as assistants to the super wealthy and seen all their affluenza symptoms up close.In a popular Reddit thread, ex assistants to the rich and powerful shared the most messed up behavior they witnessed.1. From norrischrism: I work for a very wealthy family in the Commercial Real Estate market and the one thing I have noticed is how much they lack a sense of time. They have had people doing everything for them for so long they no longer realize how long it takes to complete a task. One example, "hey take this deposit to Bank A it HAS to be deposited today! Sir it's 4:50 they close at 5:00 and it is a 25 minute trip one way!" 2. From BreakDaCycle: I work with (or for) this really old guy who is in his 80s. He tells me stories all the time from his past of all the crazy sh*t his done there before coming to America and making his fortune here. The country he is from is known for corruption, especially in the past when he was there. He was a son of a influential and rich politician. In his teenager years he used to basically do whatever he wanted. Think the Devil's double but on a smaller scale. He said girls used to flock to him no matter what because he had money like that. There was this one girl he said didn't give him any chances and he really wanted her. So he took her and threw her into the car, taking her to the middle of the forest before coercing her into having sex, pretty much f*cking rape. The girl's dad found out and he complained to the police. Instead of taking my CEO to jail, they made up a phony charge against the dad and threw him in jail. The dad was forced to drop the charges for his freedom. The police, the judge and any person with influence was in this guy's pocket.. That's one of the most f*cked up things i ever heard, and he told the story almost as if his proud of it. 3. From porradavfr: I worked for owners (three brothers) of a private bank and managed their properties. One had first edition uncut classic books purely for decoration. He also had a Rolls which required new tires due to sitting unused for months at a time - the steel belts flattened from the weight of the car. One wife called me all but accusing someone (me?) of eating an $8 pizza at their country club which after numerous far-more-than-$8 international calls turned out to be her son in town having lunch. This from someone with a running balance over $10m on any given day. 4. From allenahansen: Old Masters oil paintings, and modernist masterpieces -- recognizable ones you studied in school-- leaning up against the wall, stacked against each other. Also, the wife's $40,000 per place setting china from which she ate her boxed mac & cheese. EDIT: I should add that there were a dozen or more of these museum quality paintings strewn carelessly about the nondescript den of their freaking beach house - with windows open to the sand and corrosive salt air. 5. From Ranndym: The CTO of an IT company I worked for was born into a rich family and didn't know how to talk with his "inferiors". He was so bad at human interaction our CEO forced him to go to some kind of class to learn how to interact with humans. This douchebag loved Porsches. He drove a couple to work, and he had one he would race at amateur races occasionally. One day one our coworkers failed to meet us for lunch because he was broadsided on the way to the restaurant. For some reason after the accident he came back to work. We were standing around his cube and he's telling us about his car getting totaled when the CTO walked up. After hearing the story the CTO says (and I'm not embellishing) "At least it wasn't a Porsche." Then he laughed and walked off. 6. From luckiest_wasp: The director of my former company was a nice enough woman, but she used her position to get employees to do everything for her. The head of Human Resources & Finance was required to help manage her personal bank accounts, enrol her children in school, book her holidays, EVERYTHING. She also had a nanny for her younger kids who was somehow being paid through the company for tax purposes (and so she wouldn't have to outlay the money). 7. From capnd: I had a pro golfer hire me solely to list 90% of his belongings on Ebay. Everything from huge TVs to golf club head covers. The odd part was he wanted EVERYTHING listed for $0.99 and shipped as fast as possible when it inevitably sold. I lost that job when he went to jail for procuring said items with illegally gained funds from his invalid sister's inheritance. I was questioned but since I had no idea how he got rich, no charges were ever brought up on me. I just thought he was a weird eccentric rich guy that wanted new toys, and I assumed he had invested his pro-golf earnings over the years (he was sponsored by Nike after all). 8. From holmoris: My first job was being an assistant to the CEO of a small warehouse-based wholesaler operated as a pet project of a very rich man. The owner had a 5-year-old toddler at the time and calling the kid spoiled would be like referring to the pacific ocean as 'moderately damp'. This was one of those situations where it was crystal clear the kid had never, ever been told 'no' to anything or had any sort of discipline. For some inexplicable reason the owner would bring him to work almost every day and let him run free. As the warehouse and accompanying offices were one large interconnected building, this often meant there'd be this toddler running around either breaking things, unpacking boxes and generally making the entire warehouse staff's job a ton more harrowing than they should've been as it was quite clear that making the kid angry in any way would result in the culprit losing their job (which did happen at least once during my time there). When I wasn't refilling the coffee pot, xeroxing or running cat5 cable, the vast majority of my time was spent trying to keep the kid away from the shipping conveyor and the other places in the building that could deliver a quick and painful death to the unwary. TL;DR: Rich boss bringing spoiled kid to work daily is the worst thing ever 9. From SaintOfPirates: Not an assistant per say, but I did have a short term IT contract gig at an investment firm of some kind, (small business HUGE money) don't think anyone there wasn't some 3 letter job title millionaire. Got to observe some bizarre stuff. Most of the offices (for the upper-up. Actually they all seemed to be "upper-ups") had private bathroom. If someone was out for a meeting or whatever offsite multiple people would intentionally take the nastiest shits in that persons private bathroom, and not like one person, like six or seven in series performing some kind of pre-planned unholy train of battleshits of war, stench and destruction. Seriously, they timed this. Giggling like a bunch of prep-school teenagers in suits that cost more than my paycheck. And the f*cked up part, it was like a routine thing around there! Everyone was doing it to everyone else. Guy would come back, find his private throne closet reeking of death and colonic waste demons hanging thick enough in the air you could distort visible light, and be laughing their as*es off "LOL! Oh you guys got me! Har har! Got em good this time." What made it more unsettling was there seemed to be a kind of etiquette system built in to the activity too, apparently if someone was actually mad at you, they'd skip flushing, or run hot water to add "extra steam," AND half the time the victim could accurately name the last person who'd attacked the bathroom. :s 10. From CarpeCyprinidae: I had a role that was nominally professional, in a firm which was, and is, one of the UK's largest suppliers of household goods. More and more I got diverted into 'special transactions' - and when I jibbed at it, was initially threatened then fired. The owner of the business - a gentleman from a foreign nation where it's still culturally 1949 - was using the business to pay for his entire personal life, all his holidays, the apartment and care of his bigamous 2nd wife and family, and major bribes to leading political figures in his homeland. Can't say too much as case pending, but I understand half the board of directors of the firm that nominally employed me are now facing jail; I talked to the authorities after they fired me. I also forwarded all the evidence to the ambassador of his home country. If they act on it, he's in shit so deep it can hardly be comprehended. 11. From ThisIsMildlyRelevant: I used to be the assistant of a celebrity photographer in NYC. Mostly hip hop celebrities and New York nightlife. This guy f*cked so many women behind his wife's back, it was obscene. Once there was this model who needed portraits taken, but my boss was f*cking her and his wife was suspicious. So he had me take the pictures instead. Except he drove me there with his wife, but had to drop me off across town so his wife wouldn't know where I was going. Had to walk 20 blocks to get to the model's apartment. Also, if we worked until 3am, which was common, I would have to crash at his place or else I would have to sit in Penn Station for hours until the first NJ transit train. He made me sleep on the floor, even though he had a couch, I had to sleep on the floor. Everyone involved in the NYC upper class are bastards. Bastard coated bastards with bastard filling, just waiting to f*ck you over. 12. From cjinks: So, I will delve into the realm of public knowledge of what happened while I was working for a couple generals. I was a "Driver" which basically meant that I was responsibly for a whole host of things besides actually driving them from getting them food three times per day, making sure their personal quarters were clean while deployed, laundry, dry cleaning, and making sure that their uniforms were properly put together. One of the Generals that I had the "pleasure" of working with was a terrible person. He had a long running affair with his wife with a subordinate female officer that became very public. During the course of this affair, she persuaded him to fire people for no reason, he used government money for travel to see her, she would write emails from his account to accomplish her bidding, and so much more. Used his rank to coerce female subordinates to send him nude photos. General #2 was reprimanded for writing an inappropriate email, but was otherwise a good guy. General #3 was a really good person, and the worst I've seen him do is pour something from a flask into his coffee before a Monday morning meeting. 13. From brewphyseod: My ex GF's little sister was dating and is now married to a rich older guy (much older). I heard some tearful confessions about how she was forced to have 3threesomes with him and prostitutes etc. Also, she used to babysit for his kids and they started 'dating' when she was about 15 and he was closer to 50. 14. From djputin1: I was briefly an assistant to a CEO of a large company in my country (I live in Northern Europe), and this guy was a real asshole to everyone. I just made coffee, ran with mail and copied things. I say briefly, because I only worked there for 3 weeks. I made an honest mistake, copying the wrong documents, resulting in a brief embarasment on his side in an in-house meeting with some of the other big guys of the firm I got called into his office, and knowing his history with previous assistants, i was visibly nervous. He then began absolutely shredding me for 15 minutes, completely red in the head, spit flying in my face as he stood above me, basically ripping me a new one. I started crying (This was my first job, and I was 15 at the time), and he stopped shouting. He took one finger to my chin, lifted my face up so I looked straight at him, and then he said "You're a nobody. Don't you ever forget that." And then he threw some paperwork at me to let me officially know that I was fired (which I then had to pick up from the floor), and then he yelled at me to get the hell out of his office. TL;DR: Got fired for copying wrong documents. Boss ripped me apart for 15 minutes and made me cry. First job ever. 15. From Scourge108: I used to be a preschool teacher at a very expensive day care in a wealthy town (I had to commute up to an hour to get there). There were some good parents who had their kids there, but there were a lot of shitty parents, too. Many rich people have kids for ornamental purposes: the Johnsons had a cute kid, we need to have one too. It'll look great at the company picnic! Many of them are obviously people who do not want or like children and expect us to take over their parental duties. Some of the more memorable stories: One kid from 9 months to 4 years was dropped of at 7 AM when the center opened, and picked up at 6 PM when the center closed. Often they would show up late and just pay the ridiculously high late fees. This meant the teachers were basically held hostage, since they legally can't leave if the child is still there. When they actually started to get in legal trouble for this, a nanny started picking him up. The kid never interacted with his parents. On a picture day, a mom showed up 40 minutes late for when her 2-year old son was scheduled to have his class picture. She complained to the manager that she had been unable to see his "first class picture," so I had to go help herd a whole class full of crying toddlers back to have their picture taken, again, so some trophy wife mom didn't have to miss her yoga class. Big problems with a lot of parents not coming to pick up their sick kids. State law requires us to send the kids home if they have a fever or are vomiting, but many parents obviously put work first. The law also prohibits us from taking them back until they have been symptom free without medication for 24 hours, but sometimes a parent with enough clout could complain enough to get around those laws, unless a teacher complained and threatened to report it. One parent tried and failed, and her daughter came back the day after supposedly all better. Her teacher caught this 3-year old girl taking Tylenol her mother had given her, put in her pocket, and instructed her to dose herself so she could hide the fever. Everyone in that class soon got sick. Two boys who were obviously developmentally backwards would come in dirty and with full diapers almost every day. A teacher once marked the last diaper she put on one boy before he left out of curiosity, and sure enough that same mark was on the very full diaper he arrived in the next day. Apparently the daycare workers were the only ones who changed them. Their parents continually brought them to the preschool in their pajamas, sometimes without shoes, for an eight hour day that includes outside play, with no change of clothes. When called about the lack of proper attire, the mom just said "We were in a hurry today; just keep him inside." We had to explain that there was a whole class of kids, not just him. We don't have staff to stay inside just with him. We can't keep everybody else's children from playing outside just because you "were in a hurry." You have to bring your kid some damn shoes. But that's not even the bad part. These boys were not potty trained well beyond what is normal, and would often freak out when someone tried to help them go potty or change them. When changing one of them, his teacher found KY Jelly and other physical signs of sexual abuse. The teacher immediately reported it to the school and to Child Protective Services. This teacher had been keeping records of all these events, and an investigation was done. It was then dropped. The teacher, herself an abuse survivor, was furious and demanded a follow-up from the caseworker. The CPS worker assured her that it was a misunderstanding, she met with them and the parents were not the kind of people who would do something like that. She reminded the case worker about all the evidence she had documented about neglect, and was told "But ma'am, they have a million dollar house!" 16. From slickassnailsnatch: I used to work at a luxury car dealership as a mechanic. When the market tanked in '07-'08 we were all convinced to take a dollar per hour pay reduction. That year...THAT YEAR the owner bought a Maserati and we all got watches for Christmas for hitting some goal. 17. From thatwetsp0t: He wasn't super rich and powerful but I used to work for a pretty reputable set of attorneys a few years ago. I started off file clerk and went up to receptionist. Anyways, one of the attorney's specifically just did not got a shit about his kids whatsoever. He didn't know their ages or their birthdays. He would have the office manager mark down all these things on her own personal calendar so that she could prepare gifts and whatnot for their birthdays. She even had her paying all their bills and rents [some were in college] with his checks. One of his stepdaughters worked there for many years and he would sometimes forget about her and leave her in the office alone. She would have to call just to get picked up. The attorney was a pretty sh**ty guy but his complete lack of interest or care in his children's lives always disturbed me. 18. From QueenofDemo: Over the summer one year, I signed up to be an extra for a film by a man who had won an oscar for directing a particular film because I liked theater. When I got there, I actually ran into the director almost immediately, who proceeded to tell me that I would no longer be an extra (even though I said twice 'No, sir, I'm supposed to be in these three scenes'), and instead would be his wife's assistant for the day. She wasn't in the movie. She was just observing all day. But she still had a change of clothes for when she left that needed to go in a dressing room (again, even though she wasn't acting in the movie). The guy, from what I can tell, is just the egotistical kind of wealthy, and not actually SUPER rich, but the oscar went to his head and he used it as an excuse to treat everyone on set like shit. EDIT: So, I finally looked up the guy again, since everyone was being finicky. Turns out, I made a minor error. He won an academy award for one movie, not an oscar. I f*cked up. Anyways, I really have no proof that this happened, because I wound up leaving shortly after acquiring said tasks from douche-bag director, and it's not like they ever really gave us documents regarding this movie because it was obviously just an indie film that wouldn't go big. He's really not that famous, because like I said, his movies afterwards went absolutely nowhere. But, as a small hint-- After he won the academy award for best adapted screenplay (turns out it was a play before a movie), his next two movies starred--you guessed it-- HIMSELF. Guess he was more egotistical than I thought, anyways. 19. From brorager: CEO boss lady was built like a linebacker. I'm 115lbs wet and small. When I had a seizure in the office (don't have to mention that it was stress related). Her demeanor, devil wears Prada without the earned respect in the industry to somewhat justify its inhumanity. She climbed on top of me and shoved a stapler in my mouth so I would not bite my tongue. Didn't get off when a nurse told her she was making it worse. Had to be pulled off by fire and ems. I mean she cared, right? 20. From Bigthickjuicy: I nannied for a tech millionaire. His wife had a raging eating disorder, which she covered up by being an athlete, and he didn't care enough to address. They had three children that she couldn't stand. She had a full time housekeeper and two nannies to keep her kids from interacting with her. When dad was around, all smiles, as soon as he wasn't, she would get as far away from the kids as possible. She also signed them up for loads of activities so that she never had to see them. They all were in therapy at very, very young ages. I nannied for a couple of other families like this. Wives don't work but don't interact with their kids either. They just shop and lounge all day. And there's domestic violence in these families that's super well hidden. I saw a husband inches from his wife's face, shouting his head off because they were out of post it notes and me and the other nanny just kept right on cleaning because we needed the job. Ugh. I hate rich people. They have the kind of problems that money doesn't fix. Edit: I realize I'm being a bit unfair to these families. Most of them were trying to do the right thing, but plain didn't know any better. After the post it note incident, I stayed the night with that lady, I slept in her basement because she didn't want to be alone. We sat on her couch and watched episode after episode of a dumb show until she stopped shaking. And yeah, I did tell her she was being abused. I had more ugly experiences than good working for the wealthy. The thing that upset me the most were these mothers who had had multiple kids, had no need whatsoever to work, and couldn't do the most basic things to nurture their children. It messed the kids up a lot, and then money was thrown at the problem, rather than love. There are good rich people, I'm sure. I'll let you know when I meet some.