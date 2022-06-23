Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
20 former Disney theme park employees reveal the 'dirty' secrets behind the magic.

20 former Disney theme park employees reveal the 'dirty' secrets behind the magic.

Kimberly Dinaro
Jun 23, 2022 | 6:15 PM
ADVERTISING

Considering how many "Disney adults" still worship the "magic" of Disney World and Disney Land, the parks do a very good job of hiding anything that doesn't fit the beautiful, pristine princess, family-friendly brand...

Still, not everything can be up to Tinkerbell and Cinderella's standard for clean castles and happy smiles every day, right? So, when a Reddit user asked former Disney theme park employees, "what are some dirty secrets or stories you can tell us about your time there?" people who saw the behind-the-scenes parlor tricks of Disney drama were eager to reveal what really lies beneath Mickey's mask.

1.

In the tunnels below the Magic Kingdom, Tomorrowland REEKS. They have a giant dumpster under Cosmic Ray’s (the busiest restaurant in MK and IIRC all of Disney World) that’s just absolutely putrid, especially on a hot day. They did that because of the way the restaurant is situated in Tomorrowland - there’s no good place to put an actual dumpster. It’s nasty as hell. - intotheairwaves17

2.

I was a cast member at Walt Disney World. I wasn’t a costume character, but was forced to wear a wig all year in the sweltering humidity of Florida because they felt my highlights and lowlights looked unnatural lol. - Previous-King-9724

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content