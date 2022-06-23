20 former Disney theme park employees reveal the 'dirty' secrets behind the magic.

Considering how many "Disney adults" still worship the "magic" of Disney World and Disney Land, the parks do a very good job of hiding anything that doesn't fit the beautiful, pristine princess, family-friendly brand...

Still, not everything can be up to Tinkerbell and Cinderella's standard for clean castles and happy smiles every day, right? So, when a Reddit user asked former Disney theme park employees, "what are some dirty secrets or stories you can tell us about your time there?" people who saw the behind-the-scenes parlor tricks of Disney drama were eager to reveal what really lies beneath Mickey's mask.

1.

In the tunnels below the Magic Kingdom, Tomorrowland REEKS. They have a giant dumpster under Cosmic Ray’s (the busiest restaurant in MK and IIRC all of Disney World) that’s just absolutely putrid, especially on a hot day. They did that because of the way the restaurant is situated in Tomorrowland - there’s no good place to put an actual dumpster. It’s nasty as hell. - intotheairwaves17

2.