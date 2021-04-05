20 of the funniest and best responses to people peddling pyramid schemes.

There comes a point in your life where you wake up to an inbox full of friendly messages from old acquaintances.

At first, the messages seem like a sweet gesture, a signal that people from your past are thinking of you and want to reconnect. But before you know it, the conversation escalates and Heidi from 8th grade is trying to peer pressure you into selling diet smoothies for a pyramid scheme she swears will make you rich, despite the fact that she's deep in credit card debt.

It's easy enough to practice patience the first time you're solicited by an MLM recruiter, but when the 10th message hits your inbox, the temptation to troll amnd go all the way in takes over.

If you've ever felt like scratching your eyeballs out after being solicited by someone caught in a pyramid scheme, then these posts of people shutting it down will hopefully give you catharsis and inspiration.