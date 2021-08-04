20 of the funniest clapbacks to people who think they’re better than everyone.

Everyone wants to feel unique, and in a world with billions of people - it can be hard to feel set apart from the crowd. Ideally, we would funnel that desire for individuality into cultivating a strong relationship with ourselves, a commitment to our values, and a growing bevy of interests.

While some people certainly cultivate a healthy sense of individuality, a lot of people lean on the idea that hating popular things or claiming they're "not like other (insert demographic)" automatically makes them a special snowflake, instead of pretentious and condescending.

It's natural to accidentally fall into that line of thinking from time to time, but publicly announcing how much better you are than others because you don't like the same movie as them, or your tastes are more niche isn't bound to make friends or gain respect.

Accordingly, the Not Like Other Girls subreddit is dedicated to posting screenshots roasting, calling out, and counterpointing people with that mindset.