20 of the funniest and cringiest posts from people who couldn’t read the room.

Unchecked behavior can quickly become cringe behavior, and the internet is full of proof.

If you've ever spent more than an hour straight on social media, it's likely you've spotted something that made your mouth crinkle into octagon as secondhand embarrassment pulsed through your entire face.

While cringe moments can be embarrassing in the moment, they can also be painfully funny to witness from afar. So, if you're looking for a painful laugh, here are some cringe posts that truly do the most.

1.

I saw a girl carrying a hamster so I asked if I could pet it but it was actually a muffin so I'm on my way to jump of a cliff now — Hannah Durant (@hdurant) April 18, 2017

2.