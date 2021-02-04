20 of the funniest and dumbest things people have texted or done while drunk.

Drunk people are deeply chaotic, and the arc of drunk decision making can go a lot of ways ranging from wonderful to terrifying.

Few things elevate a drunk story more than photo evidence of the shenanigans, and since the social media age has lead people to document their lives more, there are far more screenshots and photos of drunk chaos floating around.

Whether you live a sober lifestyle or you're currently drunk reading this, these pictures of drunk people living their most ridiculous life will hopefully give you a laugh.

1.

2.

3.