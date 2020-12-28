20 of the funniest, most messed up comments people posted on the internet.

The internet is a vast ocean of cursed comments.

There are endless social media threads, article comments, and personal exchanges that can only be described as"cursed." Which, in modern layman's terms can also mean cringe, painfully on-the-nose, or inexplicably bizarre.

While you don't have to travel far to find a cursed internet exchange, the subreddit Cursed Comments is a one-stop-shop for all things cursed. And while there are many cursed comments that leave a bad or depressing feeling in your heart, there are plenty more that are funny and absurd.

So, if you need a laugh to kick off this purgatory week before New Years, here are some cursed comments to get you through.

1. Is there anything more daunting than a toddler with buff legs?!