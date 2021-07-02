20 of the funniest and most bizarre photos ever posted without context online

Context is king, it informs how we communicate with each other, what jokes and references make sense, and how we respond to images.

There are so many iconic photos from history that immediately conjure loaded stories of old Hollywood legends or activist feats that wouldn't translate to someone without the context of who is in them, and what it all culturally means.

That said, a wild photo without context can make for some incredible meme content, as evidenced by the last decade of internet humor. And the Twitter account titled "Images That Require More Context" is dedicated to documenting some of the funniest and strangest photos that are begging for more context.

1.

2.