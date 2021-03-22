20 of the funniest and most scathing comebacks ever posted online.

If you've ever replayed an interaction in the shower to retroactively get the best comeback, then you know just how impressive it is to have one in the moment.

Even the most scathing and witty among us can become tongue-tied when interacting with someone who is rude or ignorant, and it can be frustrating to look back and wish we'd roasted them in the moment. To make matters even worse, the perfect comeback almost always hits our brain five hours later.

Luckily, it is possible to sharpen your toolkit of comebacks, and one of the ways to do that is by observing other people's best work.

So if you want to sharpen your tongue a bit, here are some of the best comebacks posted online to get you inspired.

1.