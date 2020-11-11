Having children is like having tiny drunk people living in your house at all times, except you can't just leave water by their bed and wait for them to sober up - there's a whole 18 years of helping them develop their brains.Watching a child directly walk towards a source of danger only to scream when the very thing you warned them about hurts them can be equal parts saddening, frustrating, and funny, depending on your mood. Likewise, the seemingly endless stream of destruction that occurs when toddlers get their walking skills can provide plenty of comedic material, but just as many headaches.While the trials and tribulations of raising tiny humans is nothing new, the advent of social media has given parents a cathartic place to joke about their experiences and air their grievances. Which is to say, Twitter is teeming with funny parenting tweets, these are just a handful of examples from the past couple weeks.1.It’s incredible how fast toddlers move. I had my eyes on my 1yo and looked away for 30 seconds and now I need to pick her up at the airport.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) October 31, 2020 2.Me: Go to bed.6-year-old: What's in it for me?Me: Sleep.6: No thanks.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) October 31, 2020 3.Me: this day is stressing me...I need a drink.3yo: here ya go dad *hands me his milk*Me: got anything stronger?3yo: yep! MOM CAN YOU GET DAD A CHOCOLATE MILK— WTFDAD (@daddydoubts) November 3, 2020 4.Instead of saying, “Good night, mommy,” my kid said, “Rest in peace, mommy,” and now I’m a little afraid to go to sleep.— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) October 7, 2020 5.I left the front door open while I put stuff in the car and 3 came to the door and yelled THERES A HUGE POOP IN THE TOILET AND I THINK ITS YOURS MUMMY and that’s why we have to move— MumInBits (@MumInBits) October 27, 2020 6.If I learned just one thing as a parent, it’s that by the 3rd kid they can be juggling samurai swords and hand grenades and you won’t care as long as they’re doing it quietly.— bacon popsicle 📖 (@Gupton68) October 18, 2020 7.I want to be more optimistic about aging but my 5 year old just found out I am 30 today and now she’s claiming the jewelry she wants to have when I’m dead.— Sassparilla (@Megatronic13) October 24, 2020 8.[6 AM]Child [coming out of bedroom]: What language do babies think in?Me [rubbing temples]: it's way too early for this— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) October 17, 2020 9.watching annie with the kids and now they want me to put them in an orphanage so a wealthy person can adopt them— That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) October 17, 2020 10.I showed the kids how to do some algebra today, and now one boy is sobbing and the other is hiding under the table. Nailed it.— Laura Marie (@lmegordon) November 2, 2020 11.The toilet handle is lava -my kids— Sweet Momissa (@sweetmomissa) October 30, 2020 12.Kids will interrupt your really important conversations to ask questions like, “which door do you think the zombies will come through? The front door or the back door?”— Rhyming Mama (@sarabellab123) November 5, 2020 13.To entice my 3yo to poop in the toilet, we told him he gets a Kinder egg if he does itHe now poops in small deposits multiple times a day and asks for the chocolate each timeHe’s a genius— Kids_kubed 🇨🇦 (@Kids_kubed) November 4, 2020 14.My son has a shirt that says, “my dad can beat up your dad,” and honestly thats too much pressure— Crockett🍀 (@CrockettForReal) October 29, 2020 15.My 3 year old calls people “humans” as in, “what is that human doing in that car?” And it’s creepy in the most adorable way.— Momsense Ensues (@momsense_ensues) October 30, 2020 16.50% of parenting a toddler is deciding if the object they're about to break is worth getting up off the couch— Richard Dean (@dad_on_my_feet) October 27, 2020 17.At my house we don’t play the floor is lava. We play the floor is legos and there’s real consequences when you misstep.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) October 29, 2020 18.spent 20 minutes getting my kids to agree on a tv show then they all followed me into the bathroom and watched me pee instead— MumInBits (@MumInBits) November 2, 2020 19.8-year-old: What are we having for dinner?Me: I don't know. What's something you won't complain about?8: I'll get back to you.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) November 2, 2020 20.My favorite toddler memory is when my daughter called her trail mix “nut snack”. I can still see the stunned faces of friends and family when she’d casually say things like, “I love eating nut snack,” or “mommy, taste my nut snack!”— Rhyming Mama (@sarabellab123) October 22, 2020