There are few feelings more satisfying than having a freshly cleaned house, and being able to truly enjoy the width and breadth of your space.While many of the hurdles of cleaning are more mental than physical (starting to clean is always the hardest part), there are still plenty of ways to fail the cleaning process so drastically you have an entirely new mess to deal with.Reddit is chock full of images of the comical but frustrating aftermath of a roomba gone rogue, or an animal intercepting a cleaning session, and truly everything in between. If you've recently found yourself unmotivated to tidy up, these may give you a laugh and make you feel less alone.1. Roomba Suicide in my House last night. It somehow wrapped up its sensors in TP and headed off the edge. from funny 2. Received a notification from my iRobot app. "Roomba requires your attention. Roomba is stuck near a cliff." from mildlyinfuriating 3. This is what happens when your wife leaves the door open to the pool area. Your expensive robot vacuum (bottom and upside down) decides it wants to meet the pool vacuum... Goddammit... from Whatcouldgowrong 4. Local doggie daycare learned a valuable lesson about leaving a Roomba in the reception area. from funny 5. Roomba, the NOPE of dog world from funny 6. Today I got home to a vacuum robot with artistic pretensions from pics 7. Apparently my dog thought the Roomba was an assailant. from funny 8. Cat + paint can + Roomba from Wellthatsucks 9. This vacuum at work hadn't been cleaned in a while. from WTF 10. Started cracking up when I discovered SNL’s Mr. Bill stuck like this in the Roomba...poor guy from roomba 11. Just my neighbor vacuuming his grass... from WTF 12. Our Roomba had a run-in with naked Barbie. Naked Barbie lost. from funny 13. View this post on Instagram Go home roomba you’re drunk. @irobot #roombafail #ruderoomba #glassshardsfordays #zambonitime #roomba A post shared by @ hi.imfancynancy on Dec 3, 2017 at 3:53am PST14. Bumped the empty button after finishing vacuuming from mildlyinfuriating 15. Forgot my headphones on the ground while the roomba was running from Wellthatsucks 16. View this post on Instagram I hear screaming coming from the living room... only to find my 5 year old daughter on the floor with her hair all sucked up& tangled in our iLife robot vacuum. I couldn't stop laughing the entire time I tried to free her 😭😭#hairwassacrificed #thescissorscameout #vacuumfail #ilife #robotvacuum #vacuumisspelledwrongcauseiwasrushingtosnapchatthisbeforesavingher 😂😂 A post shared by Tabitha Dudley (@tabithadudley) on Nov 22, 2016 at 11:39am PST17. TIL: Never vacuum your keyboard... from pcmasterrace 18. My buddies girlfriend has a husky and hasn't vacuumed for a few months this came out of said vacuum after... from WTF 19. Just vacuuming the street in front of the 5 star hotel from funny 20. Why you shouldn't agree to dogsit when you have a robot vacuum from funny