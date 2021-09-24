20 of the funniest posts from parents who just can't catch a break.

The devil works hard, but chaotic little kids work harder.

Even the most organized parents are bound to have difficulty keeping up with the pace of their children, particularly when they're tearing through the house like a wrecking ball. And while it can be deeply draining and frustrating to navigate, sometimes it's comforting to laugh it off, or at least remember you're far from alone.

Social media is chock full of posts from parents who just had their entire day upended by a small child with a destructive curiosity. Whether you're right there in the trenches with them, or you just enjoy the sight of chaos, these posts will likely make you laugh or nod your head in exhausted solidarity.

1.