20 of the funniest reactions to J. Lo and Ben Affleck hanging out again.

Less than a month after Jennifer Lopez announced the end of her engagement to Alex Rodriguez, rumors are swirling about her potentially reuniting with her ex Ben Affleck.

The rumors hit social media over the weekend after photos surfaced showing Affleck and Lopez spending time at a ski resort in Montana.

"Jennifer spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It's all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy," a source told People.

The two stars were engaged in 2002 and broke up in 2004, shattering the fan-given nickname "Bennifer" for all who followed and voyeuristically pinned their ideal of love to ehm.