20 of the funniest reactions to Kim Kardashian officially becoming a billionaire.

Kim Kardashian is officially a billionaire according to Forbes...

Kim Kardashian, original ruler of the reality television/Instagram sponsored content/waist-to-hip ratio and lip injections beauty empire of the Kardashian-Jenner women, doesn't have to worry about how long her stimulus check is taking to arrive. While countless Americans are unemployed and financially strugging because of the pandemic, at least we can all take comfort in the fact that maybe we could've been billionaires if our father was O.J. Simpson's lawyer and our mom knew the perfect way to spin a scandal.

The debate over the Kardashian family's "talent," has been ongoing since they've all become major celebrities, but regardless of whether or not you're a fan of the family, their hustle is ojectively powerful, and lucrative. Forbes credits KKW Beauty and Kim's shapewear business "Skims," for her billionaire status as well as her earnings from the show and endorsement deals. Still, some fans and critics couldn't help but wonder if this report is accurate, considering Kylie Jenner's financial status was largely inflated?