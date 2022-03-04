20 of the funniest reactions to ‘Love is Blind’ season 2.

Netflix's masterpiece "Love is Blind" returned for a second season and if you thought they were never going to recover from Jessica serving her golden retriever red wine, you were delightfully proven wrong...
Watching Love is Blind season two and I’m STILL thinking about when Jessica gave her dog wine in season one
Between "falling in love" in pods, planning a wedding in three weeks, the absolute chaos that is Shayne, and Sal's gorgeous ukulele, this show is a rollercoaster of "I can't believe I'm still watching this."