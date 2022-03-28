20 of the funniest tweets about the 2022 Oscars.

The Oscars are usually filled with jokes, tear-filled speeches, and...celebrities hitting each other onstage?If you can't process everything that happened during the 2022 Academy Awards, here are the best tweets we could find from people who can't get over the star-studded trainwreck of an evening.1.I hope everyone has enjoyed the last Oscars ever— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 28, 2022 2.New achievement in physical weakness: I didn't sleep well, because the Oscars were weird.— Kristen Bartlett (@kristencheeks) March 28, 2022 3.Some people got to watch the moon landing. We got to watch the 2022 Oscars.— Mallory Rubin (@MalloryRubin) March 28, 2022 4.men will literally win an oscar for best actor before going to therapy— Law Boy, Esq. (@The_Law_Boy) March 28, 2022 5.Everyone at the Oscars last night watching what went down pic.twitter.com/66TlIpNobT— MCU Spider-Man 🕸 (@SpiderMan_MCU_) March 28, 2022 6.every girl texting her man “if somebody made fun of me at the Oscar’s would you slap them??”— greta gerNIG (@NILES100) March 28, 2022 7.hopefully this ushers in an age of terror planted deep within the hearts of standup comedians everywhere— guy online (@fellawhomstdve) March 28, 2022 8.Will smith at the Oscars pic.twitter.com/rr63Hf3JtJ— Crimson🇱🇾 (@Krimsonclovers) March 28, 2022 9.Suddenly Chris rock shows up in the in memoriam— broti gupta (@BrotiGupta) March 28, 2022 10.Sorry not sorry it was nice seeing someone get slapped for making a joke out of someone’s medical condition.#Alopecia— Tinu :Empress of Twerk, Thirst of My Line (@Tinu) March 28, 2022 11.12.Tag yourself. We're @Lupita_Nyongo. #Oscars https://t.co/PjLOGOSUjz pic.twitter.com/2fMAf8qcgI— E! News (@enews) March 28, 2022 13.Andrew Garfield texting the other Peter parkers to see if Will Smith slapped Chris rock in their universes too #Oscars #Oscars2022pic.twitter.com/8MNm5cNsoH— Benji (@Cule_Ben) March 28, 2022 14.Nicole Kidman during the Will Smith/Chris Rock incident at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/wTj9A7TIvz— UberFacts (@UberFacts) March 28, 2022 15.I don’t pay much attention to the Oscars, but tonight I’m rooting for Parasite to win Best Picture again.— N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) March 27, 2022 16.Will Smith I am so sorry i wasn’t your mother pic.twitter.com/rsrv6OqdQn— doctor worm (@awaitingtrial) March 28, 2022 17.LUPITAAAAA LMFAOOOO #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Ym7AqaM7sP— ・ﾟDK ☆ (@aundrearunway) March 28, 2022 18.I know Beyoncé sitting there like “see this why I don’t go nowhere” 😭— Michael 💧 (@mce1201) March 28, 2022 19.the way beyoncé has endured all these award show moments in black history like no wonder she stays inside 😭😭😭 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/KzAc2v0Tem— 𝕤𝕚𝕒𝕙. ✨ ✌🏾 😌 ✌🏾 ✨ (@siahforshort) March 28, 2022 20.Next Oscars they should let the fans vote on who gets punched— Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) March 28, 2022