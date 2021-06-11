20 of the funniest tweets celebrating 'hot girl summer.'

The pressure to figure out summer plans is stronger than ever for 2021 as the stakes are especially high after a tumultuous year of quarantining, social-distancing, and an endless reel of terrifying news headlines...

While it's still critically important to stay safe, the vaccine rollout has given us more freedom when it comes to travel, meeting with friends and family and going out to public spaces. Long gone are the days of trying to understand what your friends are saying from under two masks across the room or having the only event on your schedule be a Zoom happy hour where everyone quietly sips a spiked seltzer and talks about how "crazy everything is" from their individual screens.

Meghan Thee Stallion's 2019 hit coined the phrase "Hot Girl Summer," but after staying inside, sweating through our masks and meeting our friends from six feet away to drink to-go margaritas in parks all of summer 2020, we all could use a reboot.

So, if you absolutely can't wait for a fully vaccinated, maskless summer, here are the funniest tweets we could find from people who are in the same boat (or yacht). Enjoy!

1.