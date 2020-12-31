20 of the funniest tweets about kids with no filter in 2020.

Children say the most quotable, ridiculous, and sometimes brilliant things. Their curiosity and lack of inhibitions can make them accidental comedic geniuses, and also the meanest people you know.

During quarantine, many parents have found themselves spending even more condensed time with their kids, which means there have been even more entertaining, trying, and quotable moments.

So if you need a laugh as we look back on this trying year, here are some of the funniest things kids have said in quarantine.

1.

My 3 year old calls Flonase "mommy's special nose medicine" and now my neighbor thinks I do cocaine. — Some Boys' Mother (@someboysmother) February 6, 2020

2.

My niece done told her school we put weed in her food at home that’s why she be sleepy 😭💀 YALL ITS PARSLEY 💀 My sister going to jail 💀 — Tunezz (@Tunezz7) November 18, 2020

3.