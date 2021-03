Between the 24/7 news cycle and the way people unload all their angst in cruel comments, the internet can be a depressing place. If you work online, or find yourself scrolling upwards of hours a day, then it's likely you need a palette cleanser from all of the digital stress.

Luckily, for every toxic troll or sad news story online, there are people making jokes and generally lightening the tone online.

So if you need a laugh, here are some of the funniest tweets out there in the internet abyss.

1.

2.

3.