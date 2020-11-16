Whether you're dragging your brain to get back into work mode right now, or you're laying in bed scrolling for the next distraction, it's always nice to kick off the day with a laugh to lighten the mood.So, whether you've been vibing all weekend or you desperately need a boost, here are a handful of the funniest tweets from this past weekend for your amusement. 1.this is like seeing a celebrity in real life pic.twitter.com/RuK8UkDtV4— four seasons total zach (@zschutzy) November 13, 2020 2.The perfect Craigslist gig doesn’t exi- pic.twitter.com/PRFP19lUc8— Anna Merlan (@annamerlan) November 15, 2020 3.When you sleep to avoid your problems but end up dreaming about them 💀 https://t.co/xF5z0TBp5b— KING (@jackfrost8) November 14, 2020 4.lol this dude has to carry around juice for the rest of his life pic.twitter.com/12Nz7tFhEc— dan the rock yang (@realDANYANG) November 14, 2020 5.2020 has been so crazy that the Pentagon revealed aliens are real over the summer and we were all like "can this wait??"— Luke Mones (@LukeMones) November 15, 2020 6.“you tweet a lot” bro i have no one to talk to— ☥ (@emmaog___) November 14, 2020 7.This man has the kindest eyes I've ever seen. He can have TWO guns. https://t.co/qyH27shpsP— Negress Elba (@ThatNonye) November 14, 2020 8.Dog was so frustrated he couldn’t get the hot dog he started screaming at the other dog 💀🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/bb3k8LTuSQ— 🇧🇧 (@rahsh33m) November 15, 2020 9.getting honked at: are u kidding mehonking at someone: are u kidding me— hype172450629038 (@TheHyyyype) November 14, 2020 10.I was out on my fire escape & people on my neighbors' fire escape, out from a huge party, introduced themselves & invited me down. I said "no, covid" and they went "aw, cmon" and I went "really, covid, no" and I've never felt so responsible while smoking a bong in my entire life— Rachel McCartney (@RachelMComedy) November 15, 2020 11.Instagram is slowly changing from a social media platform to an online flea market.— k. matt | kristyn (@kmatthewildcat) November 14, 2020 12.tfw when u have had enough pic.twitter.com/ITZp6PhMbr— ye 🌍 (@yedoyeOT) November 16, 2020 13.hey guys my friend has been kidnapped and this was the tweet he said he’d drop if he was in danger. 1 RT = a prayer for his safety https://t.co/LPsKdB5Xhd— greta gerNIG (@NILES100) November 15, 2020 14.me, a 23 year old, living in my parents house for financial stability. https://t.co/5070nensZG— Hennywise 🎈 (@vixsecretss) November 14, 2020 15.i be like IDGAF. then start shaking— n*cki (@cyberwhorediary) November 15, 2020 16.pic.twitter.com/bKqW7pNMTx— Losing it (@prophethusband) November 13, 2020 17.Just saw someone my age being extremely talented, my day is ruined— little piss pants, PhD (@DoctorPissPants) November 13, 2020 18.the original name for the ps5 was pspspspsps but it kept attracting cats— m@thew (@TweetPotato314) November 13, 2020 19.Baby carrot inventor: ok so the idea is we make tiny little carrots Investor: eh.........Baby carrot inventor: BUT we make sure they are always soaking wet Investor: you’ve got yourself a deal— Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) November 16, 2020 20.Parents will be like oh yeah I had cancer back in 2016, didn’t wanna worry ya— Vaccine Shaw (@telushk) November 14, 2020