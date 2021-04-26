20 of the funniest tweets summing up the chaos of the 2021 Oscars.

The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony was not the standard glitz and champagne-fueled, glamorous Oscars evening, but everyone did their best to make it work despite the pandemic...

There was something definitely off with the shaky camera work, awkward jokes, and sun flooding in through the windows while A-list celebrities sat dressed in their best formal attire and makeup not meant for natural lighting. Still, the glaring problem with the entire night was Chadwick Boseman's snub:

Chloé Zhao made history as the first woman of color to win the Oscar for Best Director, there was a beautiful moment with an Octopus, Frances McDormand barked, everyone found out there's a live action version of Pinocchio, and Glenn Close danced to "Da Butt."