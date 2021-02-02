Someecards Logo
20 of the funniest job listings and recruiter emails that made no sense.

Bronwyn Isaac
Feb 2, 2021 | 10:26 PM

Applying for jobs can feel like an endless abyss full of emails, long-winded applications, and suspenseful waiting between communication with recruiters.

Given how demoralizing the job search can be, it can be cathartic to roast and call out some of the wild interactions with recruiters and potential employers.

The Recruiting Hell subreddit is dedicated to lampooning all of the bad email exchanges, contradictory job listings, and wild asks from recruiters and employers. So, if you could use a laugh about this messy economy, these posts are equal parts cathartic and ridiculous.

1. This request for a job-related poem.

jesus christ from recruitinghell

2. This true word salad.

oh...the irony from recruitinghell
