20 of the most funny and awkward Tinder interactions posted online.

Bronwyn Isaac
Jun 1, 2021 | 5:48 PM
Tinder can be the best of times or the worst of times, depending on who you match with. The app can open up doors to steamy hook-ups, satisfying romantic relationships, and unlikely friendships. But it can also open up the door to strange insults, negging, and the most awkward exchanges known to mankind.

Luckily, for anyone wanting to feel less alone in their online dating experience, the duality of Tinder is well-documented across social media, so if you need a pained laugh, we've got you covered.

1.

I've peaked. I can't top this. from Tinder

2.

Not mine.. but damn. from Tinder

3.

How did you know I was a painter?! from Tinder
